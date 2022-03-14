With the snow Friday night and the freezing temperatures, our residents were glad they were warm and cozy. The white fields and sun shining on the snow made a wonderful Saturday morning.

We have had several new admits in our facility, and we are glad they are settling in happily.

Thursday marked a record number of residents who participated in bingo. Twenty-three was the number and it felt like old times when the room was filled, the laughter was continuous and the competition between the men and women was strong. One resident reminded us, “It isn’t whether you win or lose, it is how you play the game.” We have started new games and bowling is becoming a favorite!

Our residents continue to be hopeful that the government agencies will eventually allow people to come in for entertainment and church services. I can tell you that our residents miss this interaction.

Visitation continues to increase, and one can see the joy that our residents experience when family and friends come regularly.

On Wing B, we saw Ricky Williamson, Carolyn Taylor, Ralph and Diance Miller, Elizabeth and Bernard Curtis, Janet Roberts, Margaret Wimberly, Trina Hood and Ronald Embry, Travis Leland, Homer Carvin, Jennifer and Brittaney Hames, Tommy Slaughter, Patty and Mike Hernandez, Glen Sumner, Doris Alford, Jackie Henry, Brenda Todd, Estelle Roberts, Sherry Sanders, Barbara Rodgers, Ron Staton, Emily Goff, Andy Cummins, Marie Weston, Ollie Norwood, Faye Walker, Ronny Doubleday, Deborah and Larry Gray, Wayne Hargett, Quantina Jones, Dianne Pimpton, Bert Sanders, Jeannie Tellis, Shelly and Cynthia Cashaw, Travis, Leland, James Curtis, Nancy Grant, Gary Jenkins, Roger Goodson, Michael Kuhn, Mark Hollingsworth, Mili Collins, Michelle Green, Cleveland Thomas, Vargie Williams, Debra Bridges, Donna Sumner, Teresa Hargett, Pam Morris, H. Robey, Kim Paynes and Vickie Ingram, Marie Weston, Ty Todd, Alice Griffin, Angela Ross, Sheila and Brenda Terry, Patsy Skelton, Bonnie Hankins, Cathy Weston, Doris Alford, Kathy Williamson and Jennifer Taylor, Father Savio, Kim Gatlin, James Scott, Patsy Skelton, Alice Spice, Brittany Sumner, Angela Ross, Marie Weston, Sharolyne and Frank Harbin, Herbert Sanders, Martha Blad, Shan Allen and Lillie Twilley.

These are just a sample of all the friends and family that have visited on Wing B in the first half of March.

Visitation is a vital part of keeping your loved ones happy and healthy. We really love company and hope this level of support continues. Looking forward to seeing your smiling faces often, and the smiles you leave behind with our residents.