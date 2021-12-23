The JOYS of the Holidays

Caregiving is not an easy task. Caregivers and those being cared for can often become so inundated with the daily tasks of caregiving and being cared for that they miss out on the blessings and joys that the experience unfolds. It is important that caregivers and clients learn from the challenges and continue to be grateful for each other

What can the caregiver do to make their day a success? What can the client do to make the day pleasant for the caregiver? It begins with being respectful of each other and valuing the client-caregiver relationship. It pays to establish agreements at the beginning of the relationship that are understood to by all involved parties. When agreements are not adhered to, have a timely discussion and work to resolve the identified issues.

JOYS of clients and family members:

1. Being alive. The COVID pandemic has been present for two years. You are a survivor.

2. Being in a healthy and supportive environment.

3. Having loved ones, friends and caregivers that care for you and provide assistance. Since 2019, there is a greater need for home care aides. Many aides discontinued servicing clients due to fear of becoming infected with COVID, agencies not providing personal protective equipment, not being recognized as essential workers and thus not given priority to obtain COVID testing and vaccinations. Families refused care from persons outside of their homes for fear of exposure to the virus.

4. Having the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of your caregivers. They may share feelings with you that they don’t feel comfortable sharing with others.

JOYS of caregivers:

1. You are special. You are skilled in what you do. Caregiving is your passion and purpose in life.

2. You love what you do.

3. You are patient and compassionate.

4. You have the opportunity to make a difference in the lives of your clients. They may share information with you that they don’t feel comfortable sharing with family members. Caregivers sometimes become their clients’ closest associate. Some caregivers become “family” to their clients and vice versa.

During the holidays, the caregiver and client should find time to be make each other laugh. Share favorite holiday memories. Be kind to each other. Say thank you often. Smile. Think of ways to stay upbeat, remembering that the holidays are joyful for most, but some persons experience sadness and depression. Surprise each other with a humorous gift or one that is meaningful to them. Play some familiar music. Sing along with the music. Dance (if able) like no one is on the floor but you! Find joy in all of the above activities knowing that you need each other.

The greatest gift – the birth of Jesus Christ – has been given to us. Let’s pass on His spirit of JOY to others. Happy holidays to all.

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN, is a native of Tallahatchie County. She is a Certified Family Care