Decluttering 101 for Family Caregivers

Spring is here! Let’s declutter and organize our personal record keeping system.

This may be the responsibility of a trusted family caregiver or family member. It can be done as documents are compiled for Internal Revenue Service tax filing. Start by removing your name and address from junk mail and disposing of the mail. Anything that has your personal information on it should be shredded or obliterated by other means. Read magazines and give to others or donate. Consider unsubscribing from publications that you never get around to reading. Magazines are rarely reread.

How long should you keep records? Suggestions are:

• IRS forms and accompanying documents are kept for 7 years.

• Pay stubs can be matched to W-2s yearly and shredded.

• Life insurance policies should be reviewed at least annually and kept. Review beneficiaries. Request a Change of beneficiary form if changes need to be made.

• Health insurance papers: keep recent copies of policies and benefits.

• Auto and home insurance: keep declarations and most recent renewal statements.

• Warranty papers for appliances and electronics: keep until expired or renewed.

• Mortgage papers: keep until property is sold and 7 years after, as they contain tax-related information.

• Property taxes: keep for 1 year. You can obtain copies from your local county treasurer’s office.

• Deeds to property: keep forever.

• Investment accounts: reconcile and keep annual statements.

• Credit card statements: reconcile monthly with receipts and shred unless large purchases or tax-related expenses are present.

• Loan payoff: hold for 1 year after payoff or until you see the change on your credit report.

• Auto titles: keep until auto is sold. Hold onto for filing tax.

• Bank statements: review monthly and keep for 7 years if they contain tax-related information. Check for ID theft or debit card fraud. Your bank can provide you with copies. Online statements prevent fraud and are more secure, but you still need to reconcile them monthly.

• ATM receipts: reconcile with bank statements and shred monthly.

• Utility bills: keep for 1 year then shred.

• Retirement statements: match to annual statements and shred. Keep yearly updates.

Some may prefer to keep this sensitive info on a password-protected external drive where it can be easily found or back it up to the cloud. In a fireproof safe or safety deposit box, you should keep original birth certificates, Social Security cards, death certificates, marriage licenses, divorce decrees, military discharge papers, insurance papers and estate planning papers, wills and living wills.

Free local community shredding events may be held. If so, take advantage of them. The more outdated records and papers that you have, the harder it is to locate necessary items and the risk of identity theft is increased. Shred or destroy credit cards for closed accounts. Less credit cards are better.

Be aware of what records you have and where and how they are stored. Good luck. This will keep you busy for a while, but a sense of immediate satisfaction will be experienced.

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN is a native of Tallahatchie County. She is a Certified Family Caregiver Support Group Facilitator.