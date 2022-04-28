National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD) is observed on April 16 each year — the day after the traditional tax-filing day in the U.S.

NHDD exists to inspire, educate and empower the public and medical providers about the importance of advance care planning.

The observance helps people understand that advance health care decision-making includes more than living wills; it is a process that should focus first on conversation and choosing an agent. More importance has been placed on this process since the COVID-19 pandemic.

An advance directive is a legal document in which a person specifies what actions should be taken regarding their health care if they are no longer able to make decisions because of illness or incapacity. There are two primary types of advance care directives:

• A Power of Attorney for Health Care/Health Care Proxy is when the person authorizes health care agent(s) to make decisions on their behalf. It does not overrule a living will. The form has to be witnessed. In most states, the form does not have to be notarized. A copy should be given to the agent(s) and physician(s). Keep a copy with you. Share and discuss your wishes with family members, friends and caregivers.

Health care agents must be at least 18 years of age, willing and trusted to ensure that one’s wishes are followed. Discuss with them if you have an existing advance directive (living will) that contains your wishes. They will also make decisions regarding medical tests and procedures; accepting, withdrawing or declining treatments that keep you alive; and, agreeing or declining to donate organs.

• A Living Will is a written, legal document that allows one to leave instructions for their medical and end-of-life care. It must be witnessed by at least two adults. It documents one’s desires to be kept alive by artificial means — tube feedings, dialysis, ventilators — and to be or not to be resuscitated.

If there is no Power of Attorney for Health Care or Living Will, the doctor will ask a family member, friend or guardian to make decisions. This individual is called a “surrogate.” Surrogates are required to make medical and life-sustaining treatment decisions in accordance with the person’s wishes. The surrogates can be (in this order), a court-appointed guardian, spouse, any adult child, either parent, any adult sibling, any adult grandchild or a close friend.

A surrogate may make decisions only when the following conditions have been met:

1. Two physicians agree that the patient lacks decision-making capacity.

2. At least one of the following situations applies: The condition is terminal, incurable or irreversible.

3. The patient is in a state of permanent unconsciousness.

Advance directives forms may be provided by your physician, hospital and attorney. Advance directives may be revoked at any time. Check with your state or states that you will be residing in for their specific guidelines.

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN is native of Tallahatchie County and a Certified Caregiver Support Group Facilitator.