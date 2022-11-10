Congratulations to ALL caregivers! November is National Family Caregivers Month. The theme “#CaregivingHappens” focuses on the fact that caregiving happens unexpectedly.

No one knows when they may need care, their loved ones may need care or they may become a caregiver.

During this month, caregivers are honored, educated, provided resources and supported in their roles. Family caregivers are thanked for the compassionate care they provide for more than 50 million clients of all ages with different medical conditions.

Caregivers sacrifice so much, often forsaking themselves and their families. Family members and live-in caregivers provide 24-hour care. Caregivers are there in all types of weather conditions, often traveling an average of 5-10 miles to their clients.

Proper caregiving is emotionally and physically demanding. It is important that caregivers take proper care of themselves — physically, spiritually, emotionally and mentally — so that they are able to care for others.

Awareness of some of the issues that caregivers experience can be summed up in the Oct. 31, 2022, proclamation for National Family Caregivers Month issued by President Joseph R. Biden stating, “No one should have to choose between a paycheck and looking after a loved one. My Administration is committed to easing that squeeze on working families and getting caregivers the resources and respect they deserve. The Department of Health and Human Services’ National Strategy to Support Family Caregivers outlines nearly 350 actions the Federal Government can take to support family caregivers’ health, well-being, and financial security.

“Our American Rescue Plan provided $145 million to help the National Family Caregiver Support Program deliver counseling, training, and short-term relief to family and other informal care providers.

“We have expanded the Department of Veterans Affairs Program of Comprehensive Assistance for Family Caregivers so more veteran caregivers have the financial and mental health support they deserve, and we helped launch the ‘Hidden Helpers’ initiative to serve the 2.3 million children now living with a disabled veteran. Meanwhile, we have pushed the Congress to lower child and elder care costs across the country and provide paid family and medical leave.”

Families and caregivers should be aware of the resources available and obtain assistance from local and governmental agencies.

Some things that can be done to honor caregivers this month are:

» Express to them each day how much you appreciate them.

» Give them a day or some hours away from the ones they are caring for to promote their well-being (self-care).

» Send them a card.

» Buy them breakfast, lunch or dinner or take them out to dinner.

» Purchase a gift for them (gift card, magazine subscription).

» Offer to have their vehicle serviced for the winter months (oil change or tire rotation) so that they are not inconvenienced while caring for you.

Let us all find ways to show caregivers how much they are appreciated. If you know a caregiver, find an opportunity to say “Thank you for helping others. You make a difference!”

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN is a native of Tallahatchie County. She is a Certified Family Caregiver Support Group Facilitator and Certified Grief Counselor.