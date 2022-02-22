National Caregivers’ Day is celebrated on the third Friday in February. This year it was celebrated on Feb. 18.

The recognition was established in 2015 and first celebrated in February 2016. Caregivers — professional, allied, lay, family, paid and unpaid — are celebrated and recognized for their contributions to the health care professions. Caregivers are a blessing to patients, clients, families and themselves for their competency and caring attitudes. This is a special time to recognize them and let them know how much they are appreciated.

There are 53 million caregivers in the United States. Many are unpaid. They do it because they love what they do. The average age of a caregiver is 63 years. Eighty percent of caregivers are females. Caregivers provide six days per month caring for others. Tasks performed include bathing, dressing, feeding and meals preparation, assisting with ambulation and toileting, house cleaning and laundry, errands and shopping, accompanying to medical appointments, and observing for signs and symptoms of disease progression and emergency conditions.

Some home care aides are assigned up to three clients per day in different homes/locations. Clients require various levels of care — from one hour to eight hours per day of home care aide assistance. Some require 24-hour care with live-in caregivers or sitters.

Many families could not survive without caregivers in their homes. Older adults who want to remain in their homes couldn’t do it without the assistance of in-home caregivers and family members. Competent, caring and loving caregivers enhance, improve and prolong the lives of their clients. Studies have shown that elders and disabled persons who remain in their own homes and familiar surroundings around family members/loved ones don’t experience as much loneliness, depression and feelings of worthlessness as those who live in long term care facilities.

Caregiving is demanding physically, emotionally and mentally. Caregivers need care. They have challenges: family problems, unemployment, financial problems and may suffer anxiety and depression. They need someone to show them love and let them know that they are appreciated. They may be dealing with their own health problems in spite of showing up daily to care for others. Ask them, “How are you feeling today?” When they leave, offer pleasant parting words.

Caregivers “take lemons and make lemonade” daily. They are heroes that receive little recognition. They seek the brighter side of life not only for themselves but for those they are caring for. They are supportive of others. They are great communicators — verbally and nonverbally. They want the best for you, including better health, joyful spirits and many good days ahead.

Appreciate your caregivers by telling them. Give them cards of appreciation. Every day is caregivers day. Why? Because they show up to take care of you or your loved one(s).

Happy National Caregivers’ Day to all caregivers. We appreciate you! We couldn’t make it without you!

Rev. Jiles Taylor-George, RN, BSN, MSN, is a native of Tallahatchie County. She is a Certified Family Caregiver Support Group Facilitator.