Nomination forms for the Tallahatchie County FSA committee can currently be obtained from FSA county offices. Completed nomination forms are due back to the FSA office by Aug. 1, 2022.

This year’s election is for Local Administrative Area (LAA) 3, which is the East Delta area of Tallahatchie County. Hamp Little currently serves as the committee member from this area. Any interested producer, landowner or FSA participant that is a voter in LAA 3 is eligible to serve if they meet all eligibility requirements, the most important of which is reside in the county.

FSA county committees make decisions on things like commodity price support loans and payments; establishment of bases, yields and commodity loans; conservation programs; Livestock Assistance and ad hoc disaster payments when authorized by legislation.

Risk Management Agency (RMA) administers the federal crop insurance programs though private insurance companies. RMA records for loss claims paid in 2020 and 2021 were used to determine producers that would be eligible for Phase 1 of the Emergency Relief Program. This program covers disasters like excessive moisture and flooding during crop years 2020 and 2021.

Applications were mailed by RMA/FSA around June 1 to all producers that received an indemnity payment for 2020 or 2021. Producers should complete and return those applications to the Tallahatchie FSA office. The local FSA can reprint an application that was not received or lost.

FSA continues to encourage producers to report all other crops planted as soon as planting is complete. The acreage reporting period deadline in July 15 and the best way to avoid long waits at the office is to have producers report as soon as planting is complete.

Some producers are still planting and will have to wait to report. Others have winter wheat to harvest before they can finish planting. However, many producers have finished planting and could report now to help spread the time spent at the FSA office and avoid delays of getting copies of their acreage reports to their private crop insurance agents by their July 15 deadline.

All a producer needs to report is the crop and planting dates for each field.

We can mark the aerial photocopies, or a producer can drop off his maps with the info on them, FSA will enter and print the reports and the producer can come back to sign and pick up the reports later.

When the producer’s acreage reports are spread out across the roughly six-week period that most of the reports are filed each year, FSA can reduce the amount of time a producer has to spend in the office.

If everyone waits until the last two weeks, then FSA does not have time to allow producers to drop off maps and come back later to sign and pick up copies.