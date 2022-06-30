The Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) is a long-term program. Most contracts run for 10 to 15 years.

Once land is offered and accepted in the CRP, a permanent vegetative cover is established and the land is taken out of row crop or ranching.

USDA enters into a binding long-term contract with each CRP participant. The contract cannot be terminated without liquidated damages and a refund of all annual CRP payments received plus interest from the beginning year of the contract.

As such, CRP landowners and participants that are considering selling land under a CRP contract should take precautions to let the buyer know about the CRP contract and get an agreement, whether in the deed or some other legally binding document, that the buyer will assume the CRP contract.

Anyone selling land in CRP cannot assume the real estate agent or the attorney preparing the deed are going to know this or discuss this with the buyers. The burden is on the participants to make all parties aware of the CRP.

Too many times, FSA finds out months after a land sale occurs involving CRP, because neither the seller nor the buyer has contacted FSA. Everyone involved assumes someone else will be taking care of it.

When a buyer does not assume the CRP contract that covers the land purchased, the contract remains in the seller’s name and the seller remains the participant as far as liquidating damages and refund of annual CRP rental payments. The seller is ineligible for any additional payment after the year of the sale. Only the new owner can assume and participate.

It also becomes a problem when the buyer is expecting to assume the contract and may be expecting to become the participant, but no one notified FSA of the sale.

CRP annual rental payments are disbursed each year in October after the end of the federal government’s fiscal year (FY). All contract revisions to include new participants and remove old participants must be completed by September for this annual payment process to occur.

All CRP payments are issued in the rears at the end of the FY the payment is earned.

The CRP annual certification process is designed to help keep abreast of the ownership status of the land in CRP.

Annual acreage reports are signed by a participant on each farm with CRP. The annual acreage report is also a requirement to remain eligible for the annual rental payments. It is a relatively simple process and FSA can do it anytime from Oct 1 to July 15 of the FY.