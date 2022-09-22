Note these important deadlines.

Sept. 23 is the final date to submit 2022 eligibility documents to FSA before the start of the system rollover to government 2023 Fiscal Year. This would include all Highly Erodible certification, Adjusted Gross Income certification, and FSA Farm Plan needed for the 2022 FY.

Sept. 30 is the deadline for all 2022 ARC/PLC contract updates or those revised due to operator or producer changes, all signatures, and all contract approvals in the FSA office, to be eligible for any possible 2022 safety net program benefits from FSA.

Sept. 30 is also the deadline for any changes in 2022 CRP contracts that will affect the way the 2022 CRP annual rental payments are disbursed in October. Any revision due to deceased producers or successor in interest due to land sales must be reported to FSA and finalized before noon on Sept. 30.

Sept. 30 is also the deadline to purchase federal crop insurance from a private agent for wheat or oats or any other fall seeded crop that will be harvested next year.

Sept. 30 is also the deadline for FSA Non-Insurable Crop Coverage (NAP) for grazing or hay, or any crop that is planted in the fall for harvest the next year.

Oct. 30 is the deadline for any 2022 annual rental payment to be issued by FSA. Most annual rental payments are disbursed by Oct. 20, but every year there are always problems with direct deposit accounts being closed or people moving and unable to get the payment statement or a paper check. Be sure to let FSA know before Oct. 1 if either of these applies to you.

Oct. 30 is also the deadline for FSA to disburse any 2021 ARC/PLC payment that may be due because of low prices or yield for all 2021 crops except rice.

Nov. 7 is the deadline for ballots to be mailed to eligible voters in Local Administrative Area #3. Eligible voters are all operators, tenants and landowners in that area of the eastern part of the Delta in Tallahatchie County. FSA needs all eligible voters to update their address with FSA before the ballots are mailed.

Nov. 30 is the deadline to disburse any 2021 Rice ARC/PLC payments due to low prices and yields for the 2021 rice crop.

Nov. 30 is the crop insurance established ending planting date for fall-seeded crops like wheat or oats.

Dec. 5 is the final date to return or postmark a 2022 FSA county committee election ballot.

Dec. 15 is the final date to report your planted acreage of wheat or oats to FSA and crop insurance.

There may be other deadlines established by additional programs announced, like Phase 2 of the Emergency Relief Program, which was to be coming this fall but any information on additional ERP has yet to be released.