It has always been interesting to me to watch the trends in the county as to row crops that producers choose to plant each year and the way the row crop mix changes from year to year.

There are many different factors that go into crop selection each year, including commodity prices, soil types, crop rotation, weather patterns, equipment and personal preference.

As usual, soybean planted acreage leads the pack with 110,592 acres in Tallahatchie County.

Corn acreage held the second spot this year as far as acreage planted, with 35,333. That was about the same amount of corn acreage that was carried to harvest last year after the June 2021 flood.

Commodity prices for grain were very competitive versus other crops this year, so soybean acreage and corn acreage stayed very close to the same as last year.

Cotton planted acreage this year was 29,145 due to some of the highest cotton prices on record earlier this year before any crops were planted. However, that acreage was still down from what would be expected with the record cotton price levels. The events in February, with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and grain prices going significantly higher, when combined with lower cost of production, refocused many potential cotton producers to consider corn or soybeans on acres that might have been planted to cotton. However, at almost 30,000 acres planted to cotton, this year is the highest level of cotton in more than 15 years. Tallahatchie used to have a 60,000 acres-plus cotton crop every year from 1980-1995.

The trend for rice planted acreage is still downward, with this year’s planted acreage of 5,000 acres being the lowest in many, many years. Much of that was due to a very favorable price for soybeans combined with the lower cost of production of soybeans compared to rice.

Sweet potato acreage in the county this year was down from over 4,000 last year to 2,705 in 2022.

Grain sorghum (milo) planted acreage was a dismal 48 acres. Oats were even less at 20 acres.

Winter wheat acreage has been down for many years, but 2022 wheat acreage was more than double the 2021 acreage, increasing to 6,285 acres. Wheat is planted in the fall, and the crisis in Ukraine did not occur until February, so the unprecedented world wheat prices after February did not greatly affect the 2022 wheat crop that was planted in the fall of 2021.

Hemp production for CBD oil was non-existent this year, the second year of authorized hemp production in Mississippi. That is very similar to what surrounding states that have recently allowed hemp production have experienced the past few years. It is still an emerging CBD oil market and it is very easy for supply to outstrip demand or processing capability. The only hemp grown in the county this year was a fiber variety grown for seed production.

Kenaf is still the major crop grown for fiber in the county with 160 acres planted this year. Pecan acres remained at 170 acres.

Tallahatchie County also had 23,569 acres of Conservation Reserve Program (CRP) and 2,510 acres in the Wetland Reserve Easement Program that were reported in 2022. There were also around 15,100 acres of permanent pasture and hay reported this year. Purple hull peas showed up in the acreage mix as almost 18 acres were planted this year.

For a second year, the reporting of 7,658 acres of cover crops was popular, that partially resulting from a federal crop insurance initiative that was part of the 2021 Pandemic Assistance Bill. The cover crops were planted last fall and were terminated before planting the major row crops last spring.

Producers that had purchased crop insurance for 2022 received a $5 per acre refund of their premium for any winter cover crop planted and reported before March 15. That initiative was in place for 2021 and 2022. but there has been no announcement to date as to whether it will apply to 2023.

The next FSA acreage reporting deadline is Dec. 15 for fall seeded crops like winter wheat or oats that will be harvested in the summer of 2023. Also, any fall seeded cover crops must be reported to FSA by that date.