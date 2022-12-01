Farm Service Agency (FSA) recently announced the 2022 FSA county committee elections were in progress, with USDA mailing ballots to eligible voters the week of Nov. 7.

The deadline to return the ballots or postmark a mail-in ballot to local FSA offices is Dec. 5, 2022.

All eligible farmers and ranchers can make a difference by voting in this year’s county committee elections,

County committee members will provide input and make important decisions on the local administration of USDA farm programs under current and any future farm legislation. FSA particularly encourages minority and women producers to get involved so that county committees fairly represent the producers of a county.

Only voters in LAA 3 (eastern Delta Area) of Tallahatchie County are eligible to vote this year.

The FSA County Office Committee is the most direct link between USDA farm programs and local producers. The County Committee system helps shape nation-wide programs into programs that work at the local level by making decisions on things like commodity price support commodity loans, Conservation Reserve Program, USDA disaster programs, the annual PLC/ARC farm program plus any newly authorized by Congress.

Nominations for the County Committee election were submitted by eligible voters before the deadline in August and all the nominees have been determined eligible to serve.

If you think you are eligible to vote in this election in the area described and have NOT received a ballot by Nov. 22, contact the Tallahatchie County FSA office before the Dec. 5 deadline. The newly elected member and alternate will take office on Jan. 1, 2023, and begin serving a three-year term.

Those people elected to the Committee will become part of a national network of farmers and ranchers that have a unique opportunity to help the future of all local producers. This is government at its best — local in nature, focused here at home and bringing the resources and expertise of the USDA together with the FSA’s customers in rural America.

For more information about the FSA Committee election, contact the Farm Service Agency located in the USDA Service Center at 360 West Cypress Street, Charleston, or phone 662-647-8857, ext. 2.

Most of all, please remember to vote for the candidate of your choice and return your ballot by Dec. 5.