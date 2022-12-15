The Tallahatchie County FSA Committee election was held Nov. 7 through Dec. 5, 2022.

Jody Murphey of Tippo was elected to a three-year term as committee member from Local Administrative Area #3 (LAA 3), which includes all the East Delta area in the county. Jody will join Derek Beardain of Enid and Maci Flautt of Sumner to form the three-member Tallahatchie FSA County Committee for 2023.

Melvin Smith of Charleston, who currently serves as advisor to the committee, was elected as first alternate member for LAA 3. He will serve as an alternate to Jody Murphey’s position. If the regular member is unable to serve their three-year term, the first alternate would then complete the term.

We want to thank everyone who participated in this year’s committee election. A total of 89 votes were cast. Approximately 25% of all those eligible to vote cast ballots in this election. Eligible voters in FSA county committee elections include all owners, operators and other producers listed on FSA farm records in that LAA.

We also want to thank these individuals who are willing to serve. It is a thankless job at times, but we have been blessed through the years to have individuals serving on the committee who do a great job on a voluntary basis.

On a different subject, this is the time of year when a lot of land changes hands due to new rent contracts, land sales, transfer of title, etc.

Please notify this office of any land ownership changes as soon as they occur. Also make sure you or your renter notifies FSA when there is a change in an operator or tenant on your farm. New operators and owners must be added to our name and address file to receive the county office newsletter and other mailings with important information from FSA.

In addition, new owners and operators must be added to our eligible voter list used for future committee elections and to receive information on new programs. Always remember to notify FSA if you move or have a change of address, and, most importantly, any change in your bank account if you participate in any USDA program.

The Tallahatchie FSA office no longer mails monthly newsletters. News bulletins are sent by email monthly from the Mississippi FSA state office.

The Tallahatchie FSA office sends monthly information bulletins by email specific to local programs and sign-up deadlines. The emails are sent through the GovDelivery system. To subscribe, you can contact your local FSA office or subscribe online at https://public.govdelivery.com/accounts/ USFSA/subscriber/new.

Be careful when subscribing and only sign up to receive news for the state and counties within that state from which you want to receive bulletins. Expand options during the subscription process to select, for example, only Mississippi, and then only Tallahatchie County.