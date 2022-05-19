Filing an acreage report on all cropland on a farm is a requirement to participate in the 2022 farm programs for eligible row crop commodities referred to as ARC/PLC. Also, it is a requirement to receive any 2022 commodity loans or LDPs, of anyone with acreage in the CRP program, Livestock Feed Program, or any non -insurable crop acreage coverage (NAP) for specialty crops.

FSA encourages everyone, whether participating in a program or not, to timely report all crop acreage on each farm. By timely reporting your crop acreage, this information is readily available if needed to establish eligibility for federal farm programs.

The planted acreage of all row crops should also be reported to all private crop insurance agents by July 15, 2022, to receive coverage on 2022 crops. Producers usually report crops field by field using aerial photocopies to FSA initially, and then use a copy of the FSA 578 Report of Acreage received from FSA to file their acreage reports with crop insurance.

Pastureland for grazing is a continuous acreage report now and producers no longer must file annual acreage reports annually on grazing land. However, if a livestock producer leases or purchases new grazing acreage, that should be reported to FSA by the July 15 deadline for future eligibility for FSA livestock programs. All new livestock producers should report grazing acreage by July 15.

Producers are reminded that planting dates are required to be reported on all row crops, so be prepared when visiting FSA.

Lastly, please report all farm ownership changes to FSA. FSA does not get notified when land changes ownership in the county records. The only way we know who you are and where you own farmland is for the producer or landowner to tell us. Copies of deeds are required as proof of ownership and to verify all owners that should be listed on the farmland.

FSA assigns a farm number to all tracts of farmland in the county based on ownership and farming operations. This info is needed to request any federal benefits from the FSA, Natural Resources Conservation Service or private crop insurance companies. New owners and operators must be added to farms before 2022 acreage reporting can occur.