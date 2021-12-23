There is something magical about Christmas lights.

I love looking at them, and especially love looking at them through the eyes of a child.

Long years ago, when my children were little, we made a point on Christmas Eve to load up the kids and Clay’s parents to ride all over town looking at the beautiful displays of lights. My father-in-law always oohed and aahed the most with me over the displays. I can still hear his voice clearly in my mind, even though he has been gone more than 15 years now.

It was not only a treat to see the lights in town, but we ventured out into the country, too. One particular scene on Oak Grove Road was always a big hit for us and many others. A field was fully decorated and decked out — even the small pond. As music played, the characters in numerous Christmas displays, including a manger scene, seemed to dance to the tunes and come to life. Eventually, Mr. Lamar Howell, who was getting on in years, stopped putting out the display, but a new (and younger) man took it on at a different location.

Each year since, Randy Bonner has gone above and beyond, decorating the hillside of his lawn on Bethel Road in the Teasdale community. I cannot begin to imagine how he even starts to wire everything, or how he decides where to place everything in just the right position, where it all comes to life at the flip of a switch. I cannot imagine the work that must go into the planning and placing of it all, and then taking down and storing it after Christmas.

Last year, we took the two grandchildren out to see it and they were beaming with excitement. Their little fingers pointed out all types of Disney characters, flying airplanes, twirling lights and too much to describe.

If time permits, we will take them again this year. I truly want to thank Randy and wife, Daisy, for the work that goes into putting on this massive display every year for hundreds and hundreds of people to enjoy. If you haven’t seen it, I highly recommend it.

I’ve had the opportunity to pick the children up from daycare several times this month, and it has been dark at 5 p.m. So I’ve asked them if they want to look at the Christmas lights in Charleston. The reply is always a resounding, “YES!” We make a pass by Mr. Bradford’s place on East Gay Street, spot a few houses here and there with lights, and then ride down the boulevard where a few homes are decorated with lights and giant inflatables.

I must say, there are not nearly as many Christmas lights on houses now as when my children were little. Why is that?

I pondered that quite a few times during the beginning of December. Even at my own home there was not an outward sign of Christmas, other than a “Merry Christmas” hanger on the front door.

Truth is, we seem to have far less free time to hang decorations and lights. (I appreciate those who have noticed that Clay and I work a lot of overtime hours at the newspaper during the holidays and go out of their way to thank us.) Also, the fact is that we’ve aged and it is not as easy to decorate as it once was.

I began to feel guilty about not having some sort of Christmas display, and then — voila! I felt inspired by the colorful inflatables I’ve seen displayed and purchased a couple of bright red, green and white inflatables to put on our lawn. Easy peasy. Pick a spot on the lawn, stake them into the ground, run to an extension cord, flip the switch. Done. Should you drive by our home, you’ll spot Santa waving from a tiny camper while snowmen roast marshmallows over a fire.

Is it a large lighted display like we’ve done in the past? Nope. But it is something, and I feel less guilty. I hope to do better next year. Maybe others will be encouraged to go all out with lights, too.

May the light and love of Christmas shine brightly this holiday season and the true spirit of Christmas fill your heart and your home with joy today and into the coming year.