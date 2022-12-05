Our family — like many others — has been hit hard by those awful “C” words.

COVID took my uncle a year ago this past week and then took two of my first cousins, only weeks apart. Cancer has taken far more of my relatives, including three of my grandparents, as well as aunts, uncles and cousins.

About six weeks ago, on March 25, I received awful news that my youngest sibling, my sister, has stage 4 brain cancer.

It was a normal week, like any other. Jeanna had been suffering a headache for a couple weeks and experienced some vision changes but had continued to work. She is a private nurse and caregiver for a precious toddler with a heart condition. She and her husband, Kelly, had gone to the eye doctor and gotten new glasses, thinking that might help the situation.

She called me at work early one morning and said that she didn’t make it to work, that she didn’t feel well and had called her husband to return home and take her to the emergency room. Once there, they ran a series of tests and discovered that she had four tumors on her brain. She was placed in the neuro- ICU and was immediately scheduled for brain surgery. They were able to remove the two large masses.

Jeanna’s cancer is a rare type, affecting 1 in 100,000, predominantly men. It’s our nature to question why, I suppose. It is beyond our understanding.

After surgery, her vision is still blurry and fades dark, with one of the smaller tumors that was not removable sitting on an optic nerve and another tumor affecting a nerve in her leg, causing her to have to use a walker.

They released her after a lengthy hospital stay and then at home she suffered a pretty scary seizure episode, requiring a second hospitalization. Just this week she has undergone a second surgery to install a Port-A-Cath, and she will begin chemo and radiation next week.

Through all of this she has been a real trooper with a very strong determination. When the doctor asked her if she was ready to fight, her response was “Let’s dance.” She has always been so tough, and I can see that she is dancing all over this situation — keeping calm and being as jovial as possible.

That’s kind of always been her personality — jovial. Jeanna has always loved to joke and have fun.

We were not incredibly close growing up. I’m nearly 12 years older than she. When I was graduating high school, she was in kindergarten. I went on to college and then got married. She would come spend time with me during summer months.

As we have aged, we have become closer. I’ve watched her mature into a caring, giving and strongly independent woman. She has endured struggles, having overcome cancer in her 20s and facing the fact that she would not be able to physically give birth. That didn’t stop her from lavishing love and affection on her nieces and nephews.

During her early teen years, she expressed the desire to learn to drive. I had shared some responsibility with my dad teaching my younger brothers to drive, so I decided to take on teaching this headstrong teenage girl to do the same.

My parents live on a rural county road that is surrounded by numerous gravel roads. Sometimes, you can drive for a long time before seeing another vehicle. It was an easy task to teach her to drive. She listened to instruction well and has been a pretty good driver, with only one accident that I know of — and that one was not her fault — caused by someone running a stop sign and pulling out in front of her.

Jeanna has been fiercely independent, driving herself (and her husband) anywhere they wanted to go, and driving herself through that crazy Memphis traffic every day to and from their residence. Just a few months ago, Jeanna and Kelly took some vacation time and traveled by car through Arkansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana on a great road trip. I can imagine that she did most of the driving.

Not anymore. Due to her vision and other health risks, Jeanna no longer drives.

This past Sunday on Mother’s Day, Kelly, the love of Jeanna’s life who has been a rock, standing by her and caring for her through all of this, lovingly drove her to our parents’ house, where we all enjoyed lunch and then sat on the lawn visiting. She asked my dad if she could use his battery-operated wheelchair to ride in the driveway because she just wanted to “drive something.” He agreed. I watched and she did all right.

After a while, I asked her, “Do you really want to drive?” She loudly said, “YES.”

I wanted to provide her with just a touch of the independence that she had just a few short weeks ago. I knew these were the same roads we had walked up and down, ridden four- wheelers on, the same roads that I had taught her to drive on, and we have been riding on our entire lives, and she knows them like she knows the back of her hand.

I pulled my car around and she got behind the wheel. I devised a plan. We would go a very short distance to the first gravel road and then just ride and soak up the sun. I advised her that we would go very, (VERY) slow and that if her vision failed or if she had a seizure, I would put the car in neutral, take the wheel and we would coast to a stop.

It took a lot longer than usual to make that trip. We talked, reminisced a bit, and I gazed at nature in its spring glory while still keeping an eye on her and the road. And in the quiet moments, I watched her soak up that tad bit of independence. When we returned, my brother-in-law commented that I “am a brave woman.”

What neither of them realized was that I needed that drive as much as she did — maybe more.