The governor recently signed into law the bill which provided for $250,000 in needed funds to restore and renovate the Charleston City Hall.

The City Hall building was formerly owned by World War II hero, Ray Prigmore, and was utilized as a movie theater for Charleston residents.

I had requested this funding and am grateful it made it through the full process. This is a very important and needed asset of our area, and I know local leaders can take advantage of this opportunity.

This is the time we celebrate teachers in Mississippi, and I am proud to be the husband of an educator and the son of an educator. During this National Teacher Appreciation period, I hope we can all take a minute to acknowledge the ones who helped shape us into the adults we are and those who are influencing our children today.

I am very proud of the significant pay raise we were able to provide our teachers during the recent session. We also passed measures to let them use their supply cards in August, rather than October. And, we decided to let local school districts decide whether to issue paychecks twice per month rather than once per month. These things will certainly help our teachers’ financial security.

With those items in place, I believe we will be better positioned to make even more changes to benefit our educators going forward.

Please don’t forget to thank a teacher this week for the difference they have made in our lives.

As always, I am available for you, and am standing by to help you.

If I can be of assistance to you, please contact me. My email address is tureynolds2@gmail.com. My residential address is 1720 North Main Street, Water Valley, MS 38965, and my office address is P.O. Box 280, Charleston, MS 38921. My office phone number is 662-647-3203.