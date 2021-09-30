CARE News by Dana Clolinger

We hope you are as ready for the 10th Gateway to the Delta Festival as we are! With the pandemic forcing us to cancel last year, we are looking forward to seeing everyone, but want to urge you to be as cautious as possible.

With that said, we have a few housekeeping notes.

We are encouraging festival-goers to self-check for COVID symptoms before you enter the festival, to mask up, social distance as much as possible, and to wash or sanitize your hands frequently. We appreciate your understanding and cooperation with the COVID-19 safety guidelines. We all need to work together to keep everyone safe and healthy!

On another note of safety, we want to remind everyone that no golf carts or ATVs will be allowed on the square without an official pass. This is for the safety of all festival attendees, and we appreciate your understanding.

We want to remind everyone that the VIP room is for band members, sponsors and Gateway working volunteers only. No one without a wristband will be permitted to enter.

We welcome you to bring your lawn chairs to sit in front of the stage and in your reunion tents.

Parking is encouraged on public lots around town and we ask that you please don’t block private drives or parking lots. Numerous trash containers will be placed around the square. Please help us keep our town clean.

We have a really great day planned for you. Vendors have secured their spots. The KidsZone promises to be bigger and better with wristbands for the day selling for $15. Fantastic musical entertainment has been lined up.

Last, but not least, we want to thank our wonderful sponsors. Without them, this would not be possible!

See you at the festival!