CARE/Gateway to the Delta Festival News by Dana Clolinger

For the last couple of weeks, we have been highlighting entertainers from the Gateway to the Delta Festival music lineup.

This week, we could not be more excited to share background information on these final two acts. They both have quite the list of accomplishments.

Dexter Allen will transition us into the evening with his mixture of blues, R&B, soul and funk styles of music, with blues being the stronghold.

Born in Crystal Springs, Mississippi, Dexter Allen was raised on a farm and grew up understanding that life can still be wholesome with only the bare necessities.

Dexter moved to Jackson in 1995 and teamed up with Airtight Records, a local independent label, to share his musical and writing talents. He soon landed the lead guitarist role with blues legend Bobby Rush.

In 2011, Dexter released his CD titled “Bluezin for Life,” which takes you back to the roots with a host of originals.

Recently, Dexter was cast in the James Brown movie and has been signed to Deep Rush Records by Bobby Rush. Dexter’s music and entertaining stage presence is sure to leave you enlightened, delighted and excited.

Our headliner of the event will be Almost Famous. They are a quintessential high-energy, sophisticated and versatile band.

Tailoring themselves to their clients’ needs, this band has played everything from storybook weddings and corporate events to sold-out stadium concerts. With show-stopping live performances and a high-fashioned look, this four-piece band is the best in its field. Hailing from Memphis, Tennessee, and featuring some of the best musical talents anywhere, this world-traveled band showcases three lead singers and some of the top players in the industry.

Member accomplishments:

• Played on 23 Gold and Platinum records

• Performed for President Bush, President Clinton and Pope John Paul II

• 9-time Grammy nominee

• 1 Dove Award

• NFL Super Bowl pregame performance

• Performed video introduction for ABC Monday Night Football, “Are You Ready For Some Football”

• 3 Emmy Awards

• 5 American Entertainer of the Year Awards

• 2 European Independent Artist of the Year Awards

• 2 CMA Drummer of the Year nominations

Almost Famous’ professionalism, stunning live performances and vast song repertoire have helped establish this band as the standard to make any special event a smashing success.

Watch next week’s paper for announcements and a full schedule of events. Bring your lawn chair and enjoy the day with us. Shop, visit, and enjoy great food and really great music! Can’t wait to see you there!