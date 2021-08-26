Tillatoba News by Patcie Deck

Thank goodness our weather is supposed to be a lot cooler in a few days.

Saturday was the 14th day in New Orleans for Kenny Parker, and he is ready to come home. Kenny and his crew have been loading power crews on the ship Grand Classica. They are busing them from a staging site at night and picking them up early in the morning.

Get well wishes go out to Diane Horne, who fell and broke her leg just below her hip.

Eugene, Peggy and Erik Bailey want to thank the church for sending them a fish plate Friday night. Peggy said they enjoyed it very much.

Butch and Susan Howe have bought a home in Pontotoc to be near their children and their precious grandchildren. You will be missed at Tillatoba Baptist Church!

Tommy and Debbie McCool enjoyed their three granddaughters, Allie Dukes, and Hannah and Caitlyn Beavers, as they spent the weekend with them.

There was a large crowd who attended the homecoming services at Tillatoba Baptist Church on Sunday. Drew Tillman was the speaker.

Congratulations to our granddaughter, Francesca Holliday, who started her new job as an RN Monday at Baptist Memorial Hospital-North Mississippi in Oxford. We are so proud of you and love you so much! You will be a blessing to all of your patients.

Martha Box said she woke up singing and stretching and has a little more pep! That sounds good!

David and I killed two birds with one stone Monday morning. We both had doctor appointments in Oxford around the same time. He dropped me off, and before I even got to see my doctor he was back to hold my hand for my shot in the eye. Well, he tried, but they wouldn’t let him go back with me. Afterward, I had time to run by the hearing aid place and pick up a new part for my hearing aid, then on to Coffeeville for David to have some blood work done. We then headed back to Tillatoba.

Our front porch visitors this past week were Jason Beavers, Bubba Dukes. Waylon Dukes, Donna Garripoli, Brad, Francesca and Bradley Holliday. I stayed in the house and played the game “Trouble” with Bradley. He loves that game and I do, too.

Happy birthday to Pat Harbin on the 18th; Doug Ingram on the 19th; Merita Cole Shook on the 21st; Rebecca McCullar on the 22nd; Sue Weir on the 24th; Karol Knowles on the 28th; George Biddle and Sandy Beavers, who share a birthday on the 29th; and Rina Chaney and Kay Bridges, who celebrate on the 30th. I hope you all have a great day celebrating your special day.

My recipe for the week: Dinner in a Skillet

4 pork chops or chicken breasts

1 large tomato

1 medium onion

1 bell pepper

1 cup of minute rice

1 cup water

Salt and pepper to taste

In a large skillet, quickly brown pork chops or chicken, your choice. Turn down the heat and place a slice of onion, bell pepper and tomato on top of each piece of meat. Pour uncooked rice all around meat and pour water over rice. Cover and simmer about an hour. Serves four.

Thought for the day: Willpower is the ability, after you have used three-quarters of a can of paint and finished the job, to close the can and clean the brush, instead of painting something else that doesn’t need it.