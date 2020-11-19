Please, go back to work! Those who were working before the pandemic, who lost or left jobs because of the pandemic, and who are able should go back to work. America needs everyone to go to work.

Many people are not returning to work because their unemployment checks are bigger than their paychecks. President Biden has extended the bigger unemployment checks until September. His spending policy has three major flaws: the government doesn’t have any money; the government is deeply in debt; and, higher taxes will destroy jobs and businesses in America.

Over the years, students have taught me many things. One student told me his family did not believe the United States was in debt. He said his parents believed politicians and media were just trying to scare people. When I asked students to write down everything they believed the government owed them, one wrote, “More money.” We have a major failure to communicate.

Last week we received a personalized letter from President Biden informing us of everything the government has been doing for us. He referred to the American Rescue Plan he signed March 11, that delivered “immediate economic relief to hundreds of millions of Americans, including you.” Further on he wrote, “I want to be sure you receive all the benefits that you are entitled to.” Frankly, I don’t believe we’re “entitled to” that borrowed money. Unfortunately, too many among us believe we are entitled to all the government money we can get.

Obviously, many in America were hurt by the pandemic in various ways. Most Americans would want to help those in need by any means possible. Businesses, too, have suffered. But, as we begin to reopen, many businesses have not been able to hire former or new employees because unemployment checks are bigger than paychecks.

President Biden’s rescue plan costs $1.9 trillion. He’s also pushing two more gigantic plans that will bring the total cost of all three to about $7 trillion. Biden has said he would pay for these plans with nearly $4 trillion in tax increases on corporations, investments and wealthy Americans. We’ve seen that movie before. High taxes drive jobs and businesses overseas. Biden is destroying jobs and businesses in America.

So, what does all this have to do with people going to work? After America closed down “according to the science,” we began seeing shortages of many essential products as well as rising prices. Lockdowns also led to rising mental health crises and higher violent crime rates.

When people do not go back to work, the lockdown essentially continues, and communities continue to suffer the ill effects of a lockdown culture.

All of us are essential. Each of us is an important member of our community. We should be contributing to our community by working, volunteering, helping and just enjoying time with others around us. For the health of our communities, those who can work ought to work. “Help Wanted” signs are all over the place. There is no shortage of jobs.

President Biden is telling us he’s giving us money we are entitled to. He’s raising taxes on businesses, corporations and the wealthy who fund jobs to pay for that entitlement money. He’s actually driving those businesses, corporations and the wealthy to more business-friendly nations. Better come back to work while you can.

Daniel L. Gardner is a syndicated columnist who lives in Starkville. You may contact him at PJandMe2@gmail.com.