OAKLAND — The Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce and Oakland Parade Committee have announced the 2022 “Down Home Christmas” agenda for two days, Dec. 9-10, packed with old-fashioned, Christmas activities.

Parade Committee Chairwoman Sharonda Jones is announcing that Dickey and Debbie McLeod will serve as grand marshals.

“The McLeod’s have always been so supportive of everything we’ve done in Oakland and the committee is excited to have them serve as our grand marshals for the Christmas parade this year,” Jones said.

The Christmas Planning Committee of the Chamber wanted to incorporate traditional community activities, such as the delivery of fruit baskets to all the senior citizens in town, with new events that retain the flavor of Oakland’s traditional approach to the celebration of Christmas.

On Friday, Dec. 9, the evening kicks off with a caroling hayride, followed by the lighting of the town’s Christmas tree at the Oakland Public Library, and a brief community service at the former Presbyterian Church, now the offices of the Chamber.

Activities continue Saturday morning, Dec. 10, with cookie decorating and letters to Santa for children. The afternoon includes the Christmas parade, along with vendors and exhibitors in the Christmas Village Market. Musical entertainment, pictures with Santa and a live Nativity scene journeying through the streets round out the celebration.

Orders for event T-shirts are being taken now, and will close Nov. 23. To order a T-shirt, contact Alisia Bland at 662-230-3754. Text or leave a voicemail. You can pay by cash, check or the business Cashapp. T-shirts are $13 for short sleeve and $16 for long sleeve. Youth sizes are only available in short sleeve. There will be some shirts available at the Christmas Village, but sizes will be limited.

To reserve booth space for the Christmas Market, send an email to oaklandtownmarket@gmail.com, or text or call 601-853-3942.

The full schedule follows:

FRIDAY, DEC. 9

5:30 p.m. — Caroling hayride through town

6:30 p.m. — Santa joins the hayride

7 p.m.—Tree-lighting ceremony with hot cider, hot chocolate and cookies

7:15 p.m. — Community service at former Presbyterian Church

7:30 p.m. — Adjourn

SATURDAY, DEC. 10

Morning — Fruit basket deliveries to senior citizens

11 a.m. — Children’s activities, decorate cookies and write letters to Santa to put in Christmas mailbox

3:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. — Christmas parade

3-7 p.m. — Christmas Village Market, also featuring musical entertainment, pictures with Santa Claus and a live Nativity scene

7 p.m. — Adjourn

For additional information on any of the activities or events, or to volunteer, contact the Oakland Area Chamber of Commerce at oaklandchamber@gmail.com or text or leave a voice message at 601-853-3942.