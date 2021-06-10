SUMNER — Damage from recent storms has resulted in the temporary suspension of operations at the Sumner Post Office, located at 508 Wayne Street.

Until repairs can be made to the postal facility, Sumner customers can pick up their post office box mail, retrieve packages and obtain retail services at the Drew Post Office, 146 W. Park Ave., in Drew.

Retail hours at the Drew Post Office are 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1:30 to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday and 9-10 a.m. Saturday.

"We apologize for this inconvenience to our customers and hope to have the office fully functional again as soon as possible," the United States Postal Service stated in a press release.