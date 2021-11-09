From Nov. 15-22, Charleston First Baptist Church will be a drop-off location for shoeboxes to be donated to Samaritan’s Purse. Operation Christmas Child, a project of Samaritan’s Purse, delivers boxes collected locally to children around the world. Many of these children are affected by war, disease or natural disaster.

“We are so excited to have Charleston First Baptist Church on the Delta Hills Region team that consists of Tallahatchie, Quitman, Yalobusha, Panola, Coahoma, Grenada, Calhoun and Lafayette counties,” said Linda Pitcock, volunteer area coordinator for Operation Christmas Child.

The drop-off schedule at the Charleston church, located at 178 George Payne Cossar Blvd., will be 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. from Monday, Nov. 15, until Saturday, Nov. 20. On Sunday, Nov. 21, the drop-off time is from 1-3 p.m. Finally, on Monday, Nov. 22, drop-off will be from 8-10 a.m.