National Lead Poisoning Prevention Week is Oct. 24-30.

The Institute for the Advancement of Minority Health is committed to raising awareness regarding lead poisoning and encourages families to prevent lead exposure among young children.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:

• lead poisoning is 100% preventable;

• a lead test is the only way to know if your child has lead poisoning;

• most children get lead poisoning from paint in homes built before 1978; and

• being exposed to lead can cause learning and behavior problems in children.

For more information on lead prevention and/or to receive a lead assessment form from the Institute, contact iamh@advancingminorityhealth.org or at 769-572-5263.