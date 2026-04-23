The Coast Congressmen say extending the jurisdiction of their states to match Texas and Florida would provide greater access to energy and marine resources in the Gulf of America while increasing state-level control.

Mississippi Congressman Mike Ezell (R) is joining with colleagues from Louisiana and Alabama to introduce legislation that seeks to expand three states’ offshore boundaries in the Gulf of America, bringing them in line with Texas and Florida.

The Offshore Parity Act would amend the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act and the Magnuson-Stevens Fishery Conservation and Management Act to increase the jurisdiction of Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama from three nautical miles offshore to nine nautical miles, the same as is maintained by Texas and Florida.

The congressmen say extending the jurisdiction of their states would provide greater access to energy and marine resources and increase state-level control.

“For too long, Mississippi and our Gulf Coast neighbors have operated under an outdated and unequal system,” Ezell said. “This bill is about fairness. Expanding our offshore boundaries will strengthen our economy, support energy production, and give our state the same opportunities already afforded to Texas and Florida.”

Ezell and his neighboring colleagues noted that the current disparity dates back to the Submerged Lands Act of 1953, which granted Texas and Florida expanded offshore boundaries while limiting Mississippi, Louisiana, and Alabama to three nautical miles.

The congressmen now say that by establishing parity as purposed in their legislation, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana are expected to see enhanced economic development, increased state revenues, and greater local control over coastal resources.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder for the Magnolia Tribune --