Turkeys belong to the genus Meleagris and, surprisingly, only two species exist in the world today. Despite their cultural significance and widespread recognition, these large ground-dwelling birds have a relatively limited taxonomic diversity compared to many other bird families.

The wild turkey (Meleagris gallopavo) is native to North America and represents the species from which all domestic turkeys descend. This impressive bird once ranged across much of the United States, Mexico and into parts of Canada, though overhunting and habitat loss severely reduced populations by the early 20th century.

Wild turkeys display remarkable adaptability, thriving in diverse habitats from hardwood forests to grasslands and agricultural areas. Males, called toms or gobblers, can weigh up to 25 pounds and sport the distinctive fan-shaped tail, iridescent plumage and fleshy wattle that most people associate with turkeys. Females, or hens, are smaller and less ornate. Subdued brown coloring provides camouflage while nesting.

Within the wild turkey species, ornithologists recognize five distinct subspecies, each adapted to specific geographic regions. The eastern wild turkey inhabits forests from the Atlantic coast to the Great Plains. The Osceola wild turkey occupies the Florida peninsula exclusively. The Rio Grande wild turkey thrives in the south-central plains and scrublands. Merriam’s wild turkey prefers the mountainous ponderosa pine regions of the West. Gould’s wild turkey inhabits northwestern Mexico and small portions of the southwestern United States.

The second turkey species, the ocellated turkey (Meleagris ocellata), inhabits the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, northern Guatemala and Belize. Smaller than its northern cousin, this stunning bird displays brilliant blue and bronze plumage with distinctive eyespots on its tail feathers, resembling peacock plumage. The ocellated turkey lacks the beard that male wild turkeys sport, and its vocalizations differ significantly, producing higher-pitched sounds rather than the characteristic gobble.

Unfortunately, the ocellated turkey faces near-threatened status due to habitat destruction and hunting pressure. Both turkey species demonstrate remarkable intelligence, complex social behaviors and impressive physical abilities. They can run at speeds exceeding 20 miles per hour.

James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a nonprofit, conservation organization founded to conserve, restore and enhance fish, wildlife and plant resources in Mississippi.