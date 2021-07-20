Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for July 20, 2021:

Smith, Joel, J.

X 2020-CA-00429-COA

Donald Coleman v. Gwendolyn Coleman; Clay Chancery Court; LC Case #: 13CH1:17-cv-00335-JNS; Ruling Date: 03/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Joseph Studdard; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2020-CC-01074-COA

Quentin Mayes v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:15-cv-00616; Ruling Date: 09/14/2020; Ruling Judge: David Chandler; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

XX 2019-CA-00905-COA

Kacey Croney v. Tashfeen Solangi; Pearl River Chancery Court; LC Case #: 55CH1:09-cv-00133-S; Ruling Date: 08/06/2018; Ruling Judge: Susan Sheldon; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Carlton, P.J., McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ. Specially Concurring Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: Carlton, P.J., McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Join This Opinion.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-CA-00080-COA

In the Matter of the Guardianship of T.D., P.D., S.C.D., and S.J.D., Minors by and through their Natural Father and Next Friend Pierre D'Anjou v. Valeria Austin; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: P2019-74O/3/ P2019/75/03; Ruling Date: 12/16/2019; Ruling Judge: Denise Owens; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CP-00105-COA

Russell Haley v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:19-cv-00047; Ruling Date: 01/16/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Warren County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CA-00490-COA

Dena Myers v. Christopher Myers; Lamar Chancery Court; LC Case #: 37CH1:15-cv-0638-S; Ruling Date: 05/01/2020; Ruling Judge: Susan Sheldon; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-CC-00626-COA

Brenda Hudnall v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security and Select Employment Services Inc.; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-CV-083(C); Ruling Date: 05/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CP-00590-COA

Steve LaCroix v. Debra Newsom; Marshall Chancery Court; LC Case #: 47CH1:18-cv-00541-W; Ruling Date: 06/02/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Whitwell; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Greenlee, J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-00632-COA

Henry Marquar v. Brian C. Schweda; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:15-cv-00171; Ruling Date: 03/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CP-01282-COA

Lewis Ransburgh Sr. v. State of Mississippi and Mississippi Parole Board; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00579-EFP; Ruling Date: 08/02/2019; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01383-COA

Jeremy Jerome Brown v. State of Mississippi; Neshoba Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-cr-53-NSMD; Ruling Date: 07/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01606-COA

Elton Hartzler v. Randy Bosarge; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:10-cv-00070-KJ; Ruling Date: 10/09/2019; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Carlton, P.J., and Greenlee, J., would grant. Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-KM-01853-COA

Nikolas Johnson a/k/a Nikolas Leshawn Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-315-JR; Ruling Date: 11/21/2019; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.