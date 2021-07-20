Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for July 20, 2021:
Smith, Joel, J.
X 2020-CA-00429-COA
Donald Coleman v. Gwendolyn Coleman; Clay Chancery Court; LC Case #: 13CH1:17-cv-00335-JNS; Ruling Date: 03/27/2020; Ruling Judge: Joseph Studdard; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.
McCarty, David Neil, J.
X 2020-CC-01074-COA
Quentin Mayes v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:15-cv-00616; Ruling Date: 09/14/2020; Ruling Judge: David Chandler; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.
Lawrence, Anthony N., J.
XX 2019-CA-00905-COA
Kacey Croney v. Tashfeen Solangi; Pearl River Chancery Court; LC Case #: 55CH1:09-cv-00133-S; Ruling Date: 08/06/2018; Ruling Judge: Susan Sheldon; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Specially Concurs With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Carlton, P.J., McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ. Specially Concurring Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: Carlton, P.J., McDonald, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Join This Opinion.
Lawrence, Anthony N., J.
X 2020-CA-00080-COA
In the Matter of the Guardianship of T.D., P.D., S.C.D., and S.J.D., Minors by and through their Natural Father and Next Friend Pierre D'Anjou v. Valeria Austin; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: P2019-74O/3/ P2019/75/03; Ruling Date: 12/16/2019; Ruling Judge: Denise Owens; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.
Greenlee, Jim M., J.
X 2020-CP-00105-COA
Russell Haley v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 75CI1:19-cv-00047; Ruling Date: 01/16/2020; Ruling Judge: M. Chaney, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Warren County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.
Greenlee, Jim M., J.
X 2020-CA-00490-COA
Dena Myers v. Christopher Myers; Lamar Chancery Court; LC Case #: 37CH1:15-cv-0638-S; Ruling Date: 05/01/2020; Ruling Judge: Susan Sheldon; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.
Greenlee, Jim M., J.
X 2020-CC-00626-COA
Brenda Hudnall v. Mississippi Department of Employment Security and Select Employment Services Inc.; Lauderdale Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-CV-083(C); Ruling Date: 05/11/2020; Ruling Judge: Charles Wright, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Appeal Dismissed. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.
Wilson, Jack L., P.J.
X 2020-CP-00590-COA
Steve LaCroix v. Debra Newsom; Marshall Chancery Court; LC Case #: 47CH1:18-cv-00541-W; Ruling Date: 06/02/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Whitwell; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Greenlee, J., Not Participating.
EN BANC
2019-CA-00632-COA
Henry Marquar v. Brian C. Schweda; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: 23CI1:15-cv-00171; Ruling Date: 03/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.
EN BANC
2019-CP-01282-COA
Lewis Ransburgh Sr. v. State of Mississippi and Mississippi Parole Board; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00579-EFP; Ruling Date: 08/02/2019; Ruling Judge: Eleanor Peterson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.
EN BANC
2019-KA-01383-COA
Jeremy Jerome Brown v. State of Mississippi; Neshoba Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-cr-53-NSMD; Ruling Date: 07/18/2019; Ruling Judge: Mark Duncan; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.
EN BANC
2019-CA-01606-COA
Elton Hartzler v. Randy Bosarge; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:10-cv-00070-KJ; Ruling Date: 10/09/2019; Ruling Judge: Kathy Jackson; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Carlton, P.J., and Greenlee, J., would grant. Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.
EN BANC
2019-KM-01853-COA
Nikolas Johnson a/k/a Nikolas Leshawn Johnson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-315-JR; Ruling Date: 11/21/2019; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Emfinger, J., not participating.