Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for September 14, 2021:

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-CA-00377-COA

Daphane Fonville, as Parent and Natural Guardian of Derek Fonville, a Minor v. Louay Zeid, M.D. and Usha J. Mehta, M.D., P.A., a Mississippi Corporation; DeSoto Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17CI1:16-cv-00195-CW; Ruling Date: 12/19/2019; Ruling Judge: Celeste Wilson; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-CA-00324-COA

Mary Virginia Hammond v. Perry Joseph Hammond; Marion Chancery Court; LC Case #: 46CH1:16-cv-00220-S; Ruling Date: 03/05/2020; Ruling Judge: Susan Sheldon; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2020-CP-01250-COA

Eddie Parks, Jr. a/k/a Eddie Will Parks, Jr. a/k/a Soon v. State of Mississippi; Oktibbeha Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2020-0388-CVC; Ruling Date: 10/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Lee Coleman; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Oktibbeha County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2018-KA-00381-COA

Jeremy Dean Martin a/k/a Jeremy D. Martin a/k/a Baby Caine v. State of Mississippi; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2000-10-061(3); Ruling Date: 02/14/2018; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. McDonald, J., would grant. Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2018-CA-01703-COA

The Cincinnati Insurance Company v. James Leroy Wilson and Lisa Wilson; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:10-cv-00817-WLK; Ruling Date: 11/21/2017; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01158-COA

St. Dominic Ambulatory Surgery Center, LLC v. Cailton Shaffer, II, Individually and on behalf of the Estate of Shelia Shaffer, Deceased and Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Shelia Shaffer, Deceased v. Lori Marshall, M.D.; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00365-TTG; Ruling Date: 07/11/2019; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Carlton, P.J., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01527-COA

Robert Decatur a/k/a Robert James Decatur v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:15-cr-00735; Ruling Date: 08/09/2018; Ruling Judge: Tomie Green; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01821-COA

In the Matter of the Last Will and Testament of Luke Beard, Deceased: Antonio Christmas v. Diane Christmas; Lincoln Chancery Court; LC Case #: 43CH1:18-cv-00484; Ruling Date: 11/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Nathan Adams, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., would grant. Carlton, P.J., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CP-01863-COA

Veto F. Roley v. Chinelo J. Roley; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:17-cv-00641-MAM; Ruling Date: 07/02/2019; Ruling Judge: Mark Maples; Disposition: Veto F. Roley's motion to amend his motion for rehearing filed on May 26, 2021, is denied. Lawrence, J., not participating. Order entered 09/10/2021.

EN BANC

2019-CP-01863-COA

Veto F. Roley v. Chinelo J. Roley; Jackson Chancery Court; LC Case #: 30CH1:17-cv-00641-MAM; Ruling Date: 07/02/2019; Ruling Judge: Mark Maples; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Lawrence, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00341-COA

Chase Dear v. Cares Center Inc.; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 37CI1:18-cv-00126-PH; Ruling Date: 03/04/2020; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00582-COA

Andrea Williams v. Melissa Carriere; Harrison Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 24CI1:15-cv-00228; Ruling Date: 05/26/2020; Ruling Judge: Lawrence Bourgeois, Jr.; Disposition: Andrea Williams's untimely motion for rehearing is dismissed. Lawrence, J., disagrees without separate written statement. Order entered 09/10/2021.

EN BANC

XXX 2020-CA-00601-COA

Julio Gordon v. Christy Dickerson; Lee Circuit Court; LC Case #: CV19-103(PF) L; Ruling Date: 04/23/2020; Ruling Judge: Paul Funderburk; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Carlton, P.J., and Greenlee, J.; Wilson, P.J., Joins In Part. Emfinger, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Wilson, P.J.; Carlton, P.J., Joins In Part. Dissenting Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Votes: Carlton, P.J., and Greenlee, J., Join This Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Joins This Opinion in Part. Dissenting Opinion: Emfinger, J. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Joins This Opinion. Carlton, P.J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00728-COA

Michael Aaron Nowell v. Cynthia Stewart f/k/a Cynthia Nowell; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 2013-127; Ruling Date: 07/01/2020; Ruling Judge: John McLaurin, Jr.; Disposition: On the Court's own motion, the Rankin County Chancery Court shall submit its reasons for sealing this matter to this Court in writing within thirty days of the entry of this order. The appellee's motion to lift the seal shall be held in abeyance until further order of this Court. Emfinger, J., not participating. Order entered 09/13/2021.

EN BANC

2020-TS-00774-COA

Walter Smith v. State of Mississippi; Humphreys Circuit Court; LC Case #: 6790; Ruling Date: 03/14/2019; Ruling Judge: Jannie Lewis-Blackmon; Disposition: Walter Smith's pro se motion to recall the mandate, reinstate his appeal, allow him to proceed in forma pauperis, and appoint counsel to represent him is granted in part. The mandate is hereby recalled and this appeal is reinstated. Smith's request to proceed in forma pauperis during this appeal is granted. Smith's request for appointed counsel is denied. Order entered 09/10/2021.

EN BANC

2020-TS-01004-COA

Devantae Moore a/k/a Devantae Antonio Moore v. State of Mississippi; Jasper Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 17-cr-00024-SS-1; Ruling Date: 02/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Disposition: Devantae Moore's untimely appeal is dismissed. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Jasper County. Order entered 09/09/2021.

EN BANC

2021-TS-00565-COA

Michael Whisenant v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18CI1:20-cv-00108; Ruling Date: 10/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Disposition: This appeal is dismissed as untimely filed. All costs of the appeal are assessed to Forrest County. The appellant's motion for time to file the appellant's brief is dismissed as moot. Order entered 09/10/2021.

EN BANC

2021-TS-00596-COA

Dennis Jones v. State of Mississippi; Marion Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17-cr-00303-PH-1; Ruling Date: 07/24/2018; Ruling Judge: Prentiss Harrell; Disposition: This appeal is dismissed for lack of an appealable judgment. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Marion County. Order entered 09/13/2021.