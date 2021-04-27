The two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of Jamie Iverson have been booked into the Sunflower County Jail.
The Enterprise-Tocsin reporter Recardo Thomas captured these images of Kenterius Wright and Daquarius Wright being taken into the jail following a drive from the Jackson metro area, where they were apprehended yesterday by multiple law enforcement agencies.
They walked into the jail at 3:10 p.m. on Wednesday.
More arrests may follow these two, Indianola Police Chief Earnest Gilson told The E-T on Wednesday.
Neither of the men, who are brothers, have been formally charged. They are set to have their initial court appearance on Thursday.