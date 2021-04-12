Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for April 13, 2021: Mississippi Court of Appeals April 14, 2021



Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2019-KA-00757-COA

- Christopher Golden v. State of Mississippi; Montgomery Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2018-0001CR; Ruling Date: 04/23/2019; Ruling Judge: George Mitchell, Jr.; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Montgomery County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2019-CA-01412-COA

- Magee Community Care Center, LLC d/b/a Hillcrest Nursing Center, LLC and Regional Care, LLC v. Trekeela Perkins, Individually and on behalf of and for the use and benefit of the Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Lawrence Williams; Simpson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 64CI1:19-cv-00050-EB; Ruling Date: 08/14/2019; Ruling Judge: Eddie Bowen; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellants taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Carlton, P.J., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Westbrooks, Latrice A., J.

X 2020-CA-00194-COA

- In the Matter of the Conservatorship of Frankie Hayes Warren: Deborah Broadway v. Frankie Hayes Warren; Hinds Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CH1:19-pr-00039; Ruling Date: 11/26/2019; Ruling Judge: J. Thomas; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., and Lawrence, J., Concur in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2019-CA-00956-COA

- In the Matter of the Estate of Lauree M. Davis, Deceased: Alvin Peyton v. John Longo and Janet Peyton; Lawrence Chancery Court; LC Case #: 39CH1:15-cv-00178-GM; Ruling Date: 06/06/2019; Ruling Judge: Gerald Martin; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

XX 2020-CA-00099-COA

- Michael W. Wood v. George Reynolds, M.D., and Township TC Heart, LLC; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:19-cv-00096-ssr; Ruling Date: 01/07/2020; Ruling Judge: Steve Ratcliff, III; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Reversed and Remanded. Appellees taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Carlton, P.J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and Dissents in Part With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by Lawrence, J. Emfinger, J., Not Participating. Concurring in Part and Dissenting in Part Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Votes: Lawrence, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2019-CA-01450-COA

- Ashton Johnson v. Thomas Kyle Smith; Wayne Chancery Court; LC Case #: 77CH1:16-cv-00059; Ruling Date: 08/23/2019; Ruling Judge: J. Buffington; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

X 2019-KA-01733-COA

- Jimmy Dale Reid a/k/a Jimmy Dale Reid, Jr. a/k/a Jimmy Reid a/k/a Jimbo Reid v. State of Mississippi; Warren Circuit Court; LC Case #: 18,0322 CRP; Ruling Date: 10/31/2019; Ruling Judge: Toni Terrett; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Warren County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Barnes, Donna M., C.J.

XXX 2020-WC-00040-COA

- Teresa L. Eichhorn v. The Kroger Company and Kroger Limited Partnership I; LC Case #: 1704534-P-6465; Ruling Date: 12/20/2019; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: On Direct Appeal: Affirmed. On Cross-Appeal: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and Smith, JJ., Concur. Emfinger, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by McCarty, J.; McDonald, Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., Join In Part. McCarty, J., Concurs in Part and in the Result With Separate Written Opinion, Joined In Part by McDonald, J. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: J. Wilson, P.J. Votes: McCarty, J., Joins This Opinion. McDonald, Lawrence and Emfinger, JJ., Join This Opinion in Part. Concurring in Part and in Result Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: McDonald, J., Joins This Opinion in Part.

EN BANC

2019-CA-00009-COA

- Harry Sanders v. Joyce Bowman, In the Capacity as the Trustee of the Joyce M. Bowman Trust; Carroll Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 08CH1:11-cv-00043-KK; Ruling Date: 06/01/2018; Ruling Judge: Edward Fenwick; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. The original opinion of this Court is withdrawn, and this modified opinion is substituted in its place. Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Rendered in Part. See opinion rendered. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

X 2019-CA-00009-COA

- Harry Sanders v. Joyce Bowman, In the Capacity as the Trustee of the Joyce M. Bowman Trust; Carroll Chancery Court 1st District; LC Case #: 08CH1:11-cv-00043-KK; Ruling Date: 06/01/2018; Ruling Judge: Edward Fenwick; Majority Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. The original opinion of this Court is withdrawn, and this modified opinon is substituted in its place. Affirmed in Part; Reversed and Rendered in Part. Appellant and appellee taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., Concur. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2019-KA-00476-COA

- Quavares Pulliam v. State of Mississippi; Washington Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2017-0144; Ruling Date: 02/26/2019; Ruling Judge: W. Hines; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-00570-COA

- United Roofing & Construction of MS, Inc. v. Mississippi Department of Revenue; Rankin Chancery Court; LC Case #: 61CH1:17-cv-00536; Ruling Date: 03/07/2019; Ruling Judge: John McLaurin, Jr.; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-CA-00964-COA

- Adams & Associates Realty LLC, Tanja Adams and George M. Adams v. Mark Wise and Patricia Wise; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:12-cv-00174-EFP; Ruling Date: 05/31/2019; Ruling Judge: Stanley Sorey; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Smith and Emfinger, JJ., not participating.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01086-COA

- Dunta Dotson a/k/a Dunta D. Dotson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2005-0134; Ruling Date: 05/31/2019; Ruling Judge: John Emfinger; Disposition: The appellant's motion to stay the deadline to file for rehearing is granted. The stay shall lift when the United States Supreme Court hands down its decision in Jones v. Mississippi, No. 18-1259. Carlton, P.J., and Greenlee, J., would deny. Emfinger, J., not participating. Order entered 04/08/2021.

EN BANC

2019-CT-01098-COA

- John E. Winters v. Eric Feng; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00528-WLK; Ruling Date: 06/27/2019; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: The appellee's motion for appellate attorney's fees is granted. The appellee is awarded $4,993 for attorney's fees related to this appeal. McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant the full amount of fees requested. Order entered 04/09/2021.

EN BANC

2020-KA-00658-COA

- Alex Pearson a/k/a Alex Jackie Pearson v. State of Mississippi; Hancock Circuit Court; LC Case #: B2301-18-0086; Ruling Date: 08/30/2019; Ruling Judge: Christopher Schmidt; Disposition: Upon the suggestion of the appellant's death filed by appellant's counsel, this appeal is hereby dismissed as moot. The appellant's conviction shall remain intact. All costs of this appeal are assessed to Hancock County. Smith, J., not participating. Order entered 04/08/2021.