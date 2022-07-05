OXFORD – A Southaven woman was sentenced today to five years and three months in prison for assaulting an employee of the United States.

According to court documents, Tamekia Scott, 36, a former U.S. Postal Service employee, forcibly assaulted the postmaster of the U.S. Post Office in Hernando on July 13, 2021, by stabbing the woman with a screwdriver. The victim was engaged in the official performance of her duties at the time of the attack that resulted in bodily injury.

U.S. District Court Judge Glen H. Davidson heard comments from the defendant, her counsel and the prosecutor from the U.S. Attorney’s Office before sentencing Scott to 63 months in prison.

“Violence against federal workers in any form is unacceptable and the United States Attorney’s Office will aggressively prosecute those who commit violent acts of this nature,” remarked U.S. Attorney Clay Joyner.

The United States Postal Inspection Service investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julie Addison.