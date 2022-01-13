On Nov. 23, the Oxford Police Department took a report about catalytic converters being removed from business vehicles.

After investigation, Dalton Pruitt, 28, of Lambert was arrested for felony malicious mischief on Jan. 7.

A Lafayette County Justice Court judge issued Pruitt a $10,000 bond.

Thefts of catalytic converters reportedly rose by more than 400% from 2020 to 2021.

This story explains what a catalytic converter is, why someone would want to steal it and offers some tips on protecting your vehicle.