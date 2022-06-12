CHARLESTON — David Ronald Hargett, age 77, retired educator, passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, at his home near Charleston.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 8, at Charleston Church of God, followed at 2 by funeral services with Rev. Ken Watson and Bro. Ray Branch officiating. Interment will be at Charleston City Cemetery. Newsom Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.

He was born Oct. 21, 1945, to Flynn and Frankie Champion Hargett.

A graduate of East Tallahatchie High School, he chose to pursue a career in public education. After receiving an associate degree in education from Northwest Mississippi Junior College, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in 1972 from the then Delta State College. In 1977, he received a Master of Education from Delta State University, followed by additional studies through the University of Mississippi.

He spent his entire career in the East Tallahatchie School District, first as a teacher and then an administrator. For four years, he taught social studies and science at Charleston Middle School, where he later served three years as assistant principal and three as an administrative assistant. He followed that up by serving six years as principal of Charleston Upper Elementary School.

In 1987, he sought and was elected to the countywide position of Superintendent of Education in Tallahatchie County, earning him a seat at the table of the Northwest Mississippi Community College Board of Trustees. For nearly 36 years, he served as one of two Tallahatchie County representatives on the Northwest board and at the time of his death was the longest-serving member of that body.

In 1989, he agreed to also take on the role of interim superintendent for the East Tallahatchie School District, a position that soon became permanent.

At the end of 1991, when the office of county superintendent of education was abolished in Tallahatchie and 10 other counties by legislative action, he remained superintendent of Charleston schools. He would hold that position for 16 years until his retirement at the close of the 2004 school year.

He was a longtime member of the Charleston Church of God, where he was actively involved as a church counselor. He served as president of the local chapter of Gideons International. He was a member of the Tallahatchie General Hospital Board of Trustees and was a longtime member of the Charleston Rotary Club.

He was a caring and giving man, always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need. Ever a strong proponent of quality education, he assisted numerous local students in obtaining scholarships and provided other assistance to help them pursue advanced learning.

He is survived by his loving wife of 48 years, Carol Williams Hargett of Charleston; his daughter, Candice Hargett and her husband, Jason Hollingsworth, of Oxford; two sisters, Peggy Vance of Tutwiler and Charlotte Richards (Bob) of Charleston; two brothers, Eddie Hargett (Charlotte) of Charleston and Steve Hargett (Donna) of Tupelo; as well as numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Earline Powell and Maxine Serio; and two brothers, Robert Hargett and Claude Hargett.

Pallbearers are his nephews, Michael Hargett, Shane Hargett, Stacy Hargett, Wayne Hargett, Patrick Jones and Dooley Vance.

Honorary pallbearers are Danny Adams, Charles Johnson, Bucky Smith and William Tribble, as well as members of local chapter of gideons, Charleston Rotary Club and NWCC Board of Trustees.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The David Hargett Memorial Scholarship Fund, which has been set up at Northwest Mississippi Community College, NWCC Foundation NWCC Box 7015 Senatobia, MS 38668, Charleston Church of God, P.O. Box 22, Charleston, MS 38921 or Gideons International.

Online condolences may be made at www.newsomfuneralhome.com.