CLEVELAND — Delta State University is offering students and community members the chance to earn American Red Cross lifeguard certification through an upcoming course at the Delta State University Aquatic Center on April 25.

Sponsored by the College of Nursing, Health, and Sciences, the course will provide participants with hands-on training in lifesaving techniques, emergency response and water safety. Those who successfully complete the course will receive a two-year American Red Cross lifeguard certification.

The training is designed for individuals interested in developing practical skills that can lead to employment opportunities while also preparing them to respond confidently in high-pressure situations. Instruction will be led by Assistant Athletic Trainer Hannah Smith Bell, with an emphasis on real-world application in a supportive and professional environment.

The course fee is $250, and enrollment is limited.

For more information, contact Dr. Todd Davis at tdavis@deltastate.edu or 662.402.2050. To register, complete the online form.