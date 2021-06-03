Republicans win big in Tupelo, DeSoto County but Democrats show signs of life in Brookhaven.

To quote Mississippi Secretary of State Michael Watson, Tuesday’s Municipal General Election turnout was “less than ideal.” Still, the voters who did go to the polls elected their local mayors and city officials for the next four years.

Below is a rundown of the races we were watching here at Y’all Politics. Some results may not be finalized as affidavit and absentee ballots could be outstanding.

Mayoral Races

Brandon

Incumbent Mayor Butch Lee (R) won re-election, gaining 80% of the vote over challenger Farrah Cox (I).

Brookhaven

Incumbent Mayor Joe Cox (R) is tied at 50% with Larry Jointer (D) but holds a narrow 20 vote margin.

Canton

Incumbent Mayor William Truly (D) held off Charles Chip Matthews (R) as expected, winning re-election 60% to 40%.

Ellisville

Incumbent Mayor Lynn Buckhaults (R) held off a challenge from Jalen Lindsey (D), winning re-election 60% to 40%.

Fulton

Emily Quinn (R) will be the new Mayor in Fulton after John Maxcy (D) dropped out.

Gautier

Incumbent Mayor Phil Torjusen (R) was upset by current Councilman Casey Vaughn (I). This was perhaps the biggest surprise of the night on the Coast. Vaughn defeated the first term mayor by less than 150 votes.

Gulfport

Incumbent Mayor Billy Hewes (R) won his third term, defeating Howard Page (D) 64% to 36%. The story here, however, is the extremely low voter turnout. In a city with nearly 72,000 people, only 4,100 bothered to go vote on Tuesday.

Hattiesburg

First-term incumbent Mayor Toby Barker (I) cruised to re-election, defeating Lakeylah White (D) by drawing 85% of the vote. Barker is a former Republican state representative.

Horn Lake

Incumbent Mayor Allen Latimer (R) defeated Jimmy Stokes (D) and Cole Bostick (I) to win a third term.

Jackson

Incumbent Mayor Chokwe Lumumba (D) took 69% of vote in the five person race that included three Independents and a Republican. The Republican only drew 4%.

Laurel

Incumbent Mayor Johnny Magee (D) topped the four person race, gaining the necessary 51% over the three Independents seeking to unseat him in Laurel.

New Albany

Incumbent Mayor Tim Kent (R) drew 77% of the vote to win re-election over James Dean (D).

Olive Branch

Ken Adams (R) won the Mayor’s race over Donald Hall (D), winning 67% of the vote.

Oxford

Incumbent Mayor Robyn Tannehill (I), who switched to Independent earlier this year, easily defeated challenger Brandon Pettis (I), drawing 89% of the tally.

Pass Christian

Newcomer Jim Rafferty (R) easily cruised to a win on Tuesday, drawing 75% over Peggy Johnson (D) and Zenas Cappie (I). Interestingly, the Democrat here finished third, only tallying 8% of the vote.

Pelahatchie

Karl VanHorn (R) unseated embattled incumbent Mayor Ryshonda Beecham (I), winning 57% to 43%.

Picayune

Longtime city staffer Jim Luke (R) won the mayor’s seat in Picayune, besting Leavern Guy (D) 74% to 26%.

Tupelo

Lee County Supervisor Todd Jordan (R) won 64% over Victor Fleitas (D), flipping the Mayor’s office from Democrat to Republican with the departure of incumbent Mayor Jason Shelton.

Vicksburg

Incumbent Mayor George Flaggs (I) won re-election over Daryl Hollingsworth (I) and Troy Kimble (D). Flaggs won 68% of the vote.

City Council Races

Brookhaven

Democrats outperformed here, gaining a majority on this board.

Gulfport

Republicans maintained the majority on the board as expected.

Hattiesburg

Republicans Jeffrey George and Carter Carroll, along with right-leaning Independent Dave Ware all won their races on Tuesday.

Horn Lake

Republicans swept all seats on the Tuesday ballot.

New Albany

Republicans won 2 of the 3 seats on the ballot on Tuesday. The other was narrowly won by an Independent.

Ocean Springs

Republicans swept and maintained their majority as predicted.

Olive Branch

Republicans swept all seats on the ballot.

Oxford

This will be a split board as there is now a mix of Republicans, Democrats and Independent.

Starkville

Democrats will hold the majority on this board as Ward 1 Councilman Ben Carver was the only Republican to win on Tuesday.

Tupelo

Republicans hold the majority on this board, winning all 5 races on the Tuesday ballot.

Vicksburg

Former state representative Alex Monsour (R) won re-election as South Ward Alderman on a board that includes the North Ward Alderman and the Mayor, George Flaggs. Monsour held off Vickie Bailey (D) winning 53% to 47%.

-- Article credit to Frank Corder of Y'all Politics --