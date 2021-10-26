Below is a press release from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for the past month.

In September, Unemployment rates were lower in 27 states and the District of Columbia, higher in 1 state, and stable in 22 states.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 11 states, decreased in 3 states, and was essentially unchanged in 36 states and the District of Columbia.

The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of September 2021) stands at 5.8 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for September 2020 was reported as 7.2 percent.

Mississippi stands at a 1.4 percent decrease from this point last year.

Mississippi's unemployment rate at the beginning of the year was 6.4 percent (in January, 2021).

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 4.8 percent, which is 0.4 percentage points lower than August 2021 (last month's report). It currently stands at 3 points lower than in September 2020.

The full report can be read by clicking here.