Below is a press release from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics:

The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics recently released their State Employment and Unemployment Summary for the past month.

In May, Unemployment rates were lower in 21 states and the District of Columbia and stable in 28 states.

Nonfarm payroll employment increased in 14 states and the District of Columbia, decreased in 1 states, and was essentially unchanged in 35 states in May 2021.

Mississippi's unemployment rate was 6.4 percent in January, 2021 -- down a full percentage point from October's 2020 rate of 7.4 percent. The current unemployment rate for Mississippi (as of May 2021) stands at 6.1 percent.

For comparison, the unemployment rate for May 2020 was reported as 11 percent (a 4.9 percent decrease from this point last year).

The national unemployment rate currently stands at 5.8 percent, which is 0.3 percentage points lower than April 2021 (last month's report). It currently stands at 7.5 points lower than in May 2020.

The full report can be read by clicking here.