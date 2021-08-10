Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for August 10, 2021:

Lawrence, Anthony N., J.

X 2020-KA-00250-COA

Luis Miguel Garcia-Lebron v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-389 H; Ruling Date: 02/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Majority Opinion: Lawrence, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Forrest County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2019-KA-01801-COA

Archie L. Johnson a/k/a Archie Johnson a/k/a Archie Lee Johnson a/k/a Archie Levell v. State of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 17-62; Ruling Date: 11/07/2019; Ruling Judge: Adrienne Hooper-Wooten; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Hinds County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-CP-00714-COA

David Jackson a/k/a David Donnell Jackson v. State of Mississippi; Madison Circuit Court; LC Case #: 45CI1:18-cv-00186-JA; Ruling Date: 06/19/2020; Ruling Judge: Dewey Arthur; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Madison County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty and Smith, JJ., Concur. Barnes, C.J., and Wilson, P.J., Concur in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion. Emfinger, J., Not Participating.

EN BANC

2019-CP-00773-COA

Gene Gales, Jr. v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: H19-0104; Ruling Date: 11/12/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01367-COA

Donald Brent Grafton and Wendy Grafton v. South Central Regional Medical Center; Jones Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 34CI2:08-cv-00961; Ruling Date: 07/24/2019; Ruling Judge: Jon Weathers; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Westbrooks, McDonald and McCarty, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2019-CA-01450-COA

Ashton Johnson v. Thomas Kyle Smith; Wayne Chancery Court; LC Case #: 77CH1:16-cv-00059; Ruling Date: 08/23/2019; Ruling Judge: J. Buffington; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01670-COA

Allen M. Russell a/k/a Russell Allen v. State of Mississippi; Forrest Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-111H; Ruling Date: 10/15/2019; Ruling Judge: Robert Helfrich; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Wilson, P.J., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence and McCarty, JJ., would grant.

EN BANC

2019-KA-01768-COA

Victor A. Mitchell a/k/a Victor Albert Mitchell a/k/a Victor Mitchell v. State of Mississippi; Lamar Circuit Court; LC Case #: 17-cr-00073-CM-3 & 19-cr-; Ruling Date: 10/11/2019; Ruling Judge: Claiborne McDonald; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied. Barnes, C.J., would grant. Emfinger, J., not participating.

EN BANC

2020-CP-00543-COA

Cadarrio Dewayne Patrick a/k/a Cadarrio D. Patrick a/k/a Cadarrio Patrick v. State of Mississippi; Scott Circuit Court; LC Case #: 2019-CV-477-SC-CC; Ruling Date: 06/01/2020; Ruling Judge: Brian Burns; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

2020-CA-01295-COA

Joshua Hines v. State of Mississippi; Yalobusha Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 2014-22JMY1; Ruling Date: 10/01/2020; Ruling Judge: James McClure, III; Disposition: The State's motion to dismiss this appeal for lack of an appealable judgment is granted. This appeal is hereby dismissed without prejudice to the appellant's ability to challenge his revocation through a motion for post-conviction collateral relief. Order entered 08/05/2021.