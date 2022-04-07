Listed below are the Mississippi Court of Appeals decisions for the week of May 03, 2022:

Smith, Joel, J.

XX 2020-CA-01014-COA

Retha Simmons, as Administratrix of the Estate of Melvin R. Simmons and on Behalf of All Wrongful Death Beneficiaries of Melvin R. Simmons, and Individually v. Jackson County, Mississippi and Joe O'Neal, in his Official Capacity as Jackson County Road Manager; Jackson Circuit Court; LC Case #: 30CI1:17-cv-00005-DH; Ruling Date: 10/23/2019; Ruling Judge: Dale Harkey; Majority Opinion: Smith, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Carlton, P.J., and McDonald, J. Dissenting Opinion: Westbrooks, J. Votes: Carlton, P.J., and McDonald, J., Join This Opinion.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-KA-00016-COA

James Dyer v. State of Mississippi; Bolivar Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 06CI2:18-cr-00034-1; Ruling Date: 12/03/2020; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Bolivar County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

McCarty, David Neil, J.

X 2021-SA-00051-COA

John C. Smith v. Public Employees Retirement System of Mississippi; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:18-cv-00154; Ruling Date: 12/15/2020; Ruling Judge: Isadore Patrick, Jr.; Majority Opinion: McCarty, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

Greenlee, Jim M., J.

X 2020-KA-01341-COA

William Wofford a/k/a William Scott Wofford v. State of Mississippi; Amite Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-KR-058-F-B; Ruling Date: 10/28/2020; Ruling Judge: Debra Blackwell; Majority Opinion: Greenlee, J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, Lawrence, McCarty and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McDonald, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion. Smith, J., Not Participating.

Wilson, Jack L., P.J.

X 2020-KA-01383-COA

Jamaltae Adams a/k/a Jamaltal Adams v. State of Mississippi; Lafayette Circuit Court; LC Case #: LK17-125B; Ruling Date: 10/16/2020; Ruling Judge: Grady Tollison, III; Majority Opinion: Wilson, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Lafayette County taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Carlton, P.J., Greenlee, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Westbrooks, J., Concurs in Result Only Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-KA-00835-COA

Robert Smart, Jr. a/k/a Robert Smart v. State of Mississippi; Bolivar Circuit Court 2nd District; LC Case #: 16-0021-CR2; Ruling Date: 06/08/2020; Ruling Judge: Albert Smith, III; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. Wilson, P.J., Concurs in Part and in the Result Without Separate Written Opinion.

Carlton, Virginia Carter, P.J.

X 2020-KM-01350-COA

Amos Devonte Briggs v. State of Mississippi; Franklin Circuit Court; LC Case #: 19-KR-0020-DWB; Ruling Date: 09/24/2020; Ruling Judge: Debra Blackwell; Majority Opinion: Carlton, P.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Barnes, C.J., Wilson, P.J., Greenlee, Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, McCarty, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur.

EN BANC

2020-CA-00882-COA

Manhattan Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, LLC v. Barbara Hollinshed, Individually and On Behalf of the Estate of Charles Adams, Deceased; Hinds Circuit Court 1st District; LC Case #: 25CI1:17-cv-00598-WLK; Ruling Date: 07/22/2020; Ruling Judge: Winston Kidd; Disposition: The motion for rehearing is denied.

EN BANC

XX 2020-CA-01229-COA

In the Matter of the Estate of Anita Virginia Rish Hitt, Deceased: Sheron Yancey Dunn v. Charlotte Yancey Hart, Yvonne Yancey Widmer, Donna Ann Hitt Brooks, and Robert Drew Hitt; Lowndes Chancery Court; LC Case #: 17-pr-00090-JNS & 17-pr-0; Ruling Date: 08/17/2020; Ruling Judge: Rodney Faver; Majority Opinion: Barnes, C.J. Disposition: Affirmed. Appellant taxed with costs of appeal. Votes: Carlton and Wilson, P.JJ., Westbrooks, McDonald, Lawrence, Smith and Emfinger, JJ., Concur. McCarty, J., Dissents With Separate Written Opinion, Joined by Greenlee, J. Dissenting Opinion: McCarty, J. Votes: Greenlee, J., Joins This Opinion.