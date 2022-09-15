CLEVELAND — With football season now in full swing, Delta State University’s National Alumni Association is thrilled to announce the dates for two of its staple events: Pig Pickin’ and homecoming.

The 36th annual Pig Pickin’ will take place Friday, Sept. 30, and Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Travis E. Parker Field and Horace L. McCool Stadium.

With live music provided by Delta State’s DMI Department, this year’s Pig Pickin’ celebration will feature events and attractions such as the annual pep rally, the Delta BBQ Battle (a Memphis Barbeque Network sanctioned BBQ competition), and a football game against Valdosta State at 6 p.m. Saturday. This year, there will also be new events for the entire family to enjoy, including Pig Pickin’ Pilates at 10 a.m. Saturday.

“We can’t wait to see everybody this year!” said Amanda Robinson, interim director of alumni affairs, about this year’s Pig Pickin’ event. “We have a lot of popular attractions from previous years that’ll be available, and some new events that we think will be a big hit.”

This year’s homecoming will take place Friday and Saturday, Nov. 4-5, and will be highlighted by a football game against the University of West Georgia at 2 p.m. Saturday.

“This year, we’ll be starting the homecoming celebration with a gala inducting the Class of 1972 into the Golden Circle, marking 50 years since their graduation,” shared Robinson. “This is how we’ve kicked off homecoming for years, and it’s a tradition that means a lot to us here.”

Other festivities for this year’s homecoming include the annual parade featuring the Alumnus of the Year, a Veteran’s Program, and an alumni choir reunion!

For more details on merchandise and tailgating reservations, and to stay updated on the latest details on the 2022 Pig Pickin’, visit www.dsupigpickin.com.

For travel info and local accommodations, visit www.visitclevelandms.com.

For questions, email alumni@deltastate.edu or call 662-846-4704.