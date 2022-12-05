The Tallahatchie County Fairgrounds and the adjacent youth league fields near Charleston provided a wonderful setting for Saturday’s Northwest District 4-H Safe Archery and Firearms Education and Training for Youth (S.A.F.E.T.Y.) competition.

Local 4-H staff members and volunteers again hosted the event, aka 4-H Shooting Sports, which drew hundreds of youngsters, coaches, parents and other family members from two-dozen northwest Mississippi counties on a gorgeous spring day.

From what we observed, there was a level of professionalism and hospitality that served Tallahatchie County and 4-H’ers very well.

At such events, 4-H members compete in the shooting disciplines of 5- and 10-meter air rifle and air pistol, .22 rifle and pistol, muzzleloader, shotgun and archery. Senior-level 4-H members vie for the opportunity to advance to a state level competition.

For anyone who has never attended one of these events, believe us when we say this is a large and noisy affair. That said, considering the number of guns and the volume of gunfire, not to mention arrows flying at targets, there is a peaceful and very orderly environment.

Safety is at the forefront of what this program teaches to youngsters. During these competitions, safe practices and procedures are insisted upon. There is careful management and oversight.

It is not due to sheer good luck that we have never heard of an injury resulting from these organized 4-H activities in Tallahatchie County. It is by careful design, comprehensive training and responsible execution.

That Tallahatchie County continues to be chosen year after year as a shooting sports district host site speaks well of the fairgrounds and other facilities, local Extension 4-H staff and volunteers.