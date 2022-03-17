Finally, just maybe, we can ditch those infernal twice-yearly time changes!

The U.S. Senate, by unanimous approval — about as rare an occurrence as those semiannual adjustments of our tickers — has embraced a bill that would make daylight saving time the new, permanent standard time.

The measure still has to pass the U.S. House of Representatives and be signed into law by President Joe Biden, but there is renewed hope for optimism that our national leaders may finally have seen the light on this issue.

Even if passed, implementation of the measure would be delayed until Nov. 20, 2023, which means three more flipflops of our sundials after our most recent one this past Sunday.

Who enjoys adjusting clocks twice a year? Not all of us have the fancy ones that adjust themselves.

Spring forward, fall back. Spring forward, fall back. It’s almost enough to give a person vertigo.

Consider these potential effects of keeping the time just as it is right now, according to a news release from the office of Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith, who was an original cosponsor of Senate Bill 623:

• Benefits the economy, according to a study by JP Morgan Chase which found a drop in economic activity of 2.2% to 4.9% as clocks move back

• Benefits the agricultural economy, which is disrupted disproportionately by biannual changes in time by upsetting the synergy between farmers’ schedules and their supply chain partners

• Reduces car crashes and car accidents involving pedestrians, according to the American Journal of Public Health and the Journal of Safety Research, citing that better aligning daylight hours to drivers’ standard work hours increases visibility. As a bonus, the number of vehicle collisions with wildlife drops by 8-11% by shifting normal traffic patterns to an hour off noctural wildlife’s behavior.

• Benefits health by reducing risks for cardiac issues, stroke and seasonal depression

• Reduces childhood obesity and increases physical fitness, according to studies that say children see an increase in physical activity during daylight saving time

• Reduces the number of robberies by 27%, according to a 2015 Brookings Institution report, because of additional daylight in the evenings

Under the Senate bill, states that have areas exempt from daylight saving time may choose what will be the standard time for those areas.

For us, it’s a slam dunk.

There is no better time than the present.