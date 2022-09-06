Summer youth league T-ball, baseball and softball games are underway in Tallahatchie County at Rosebloom Recreational Park and through Terry’s Sports Academy, which plays home games on Robert Hill Field at the Charleston Industrial Park.

It’s always exciting for parents, grandparents and others to watch youngsters take the field for action.

Depending upon the age of the players, the games may be more entertaining than competitive, but they all play a role in helping to increase a child’s sense of awareness and self-esteem.

For some children, summer league ball offers their first exposure to a team environment, teaching responsibility, accountability and connectivity.

Usually at the T-ball level, no one bothers to keep score. The outcome is not judged by wins or losses, but about successfully teaching the fundamentals of the game, one of the most basic of which is how to navigate the diamond from home plate. It can take a while to get tiny tykes to walk a straight line in a counterclockwise pattern.

Sportsmanship — the concept of winning with grace and losing with dignity — is one of the most critical lessons that will be taught and, hopefully, learned. Unfortunately, some spectators also could do with some more instruction in that area.

Did you hear about the angry 32-year-old Hattiesburg mother accused of punching a softball umpire after a traveling tournament in April in Laurel? The umpire posted a picture of her black eye on social media and shared some insightful words about the hazards of refereeing youth sports.

“The next time you go to a tournament and you only have one umpire on the field, this is why,” the umpire, Krisi Moore of Ellisville, wrote on her Facebook page. “When you have brand new umpires on the field that may not know everything they should know yet, this is why. When you don’t feel you have the quality of umpires you should, this is why. When the day comes that your kid can’t play a ballgame because there are no longer officials to call it, this is why.”

We know. Sometimes, especially at the competitive levels, parents, coaches and others can become so caught up in the action that when they perceive a wrong has been committed against their player or their team, they can get a little riled up.

But before we embarrass ourselves and, perhaps worse, our children or grandchildren, let’s remember that good sportsmanship applies to us, too.

Let’s support our children in a positive way and cheer them on in these early life experiences that, for better or worse, will help to mold their future.