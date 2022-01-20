A former U.S. surgeon general says this country could be a lot more successful in dealing with COVID-19 if those in the public spotlight — both in politics and outside of it — cooperated in delivering a consistent, nonpartisan message to Americans.

That cooperation, says Dr. Jerome Adams, could start with his former boss, Donald Trump, and the man who defeated him, Joe Biden.

“I’d love to see Trump and Biden, Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, Govs. Gavin Newsom and Ron DeSantis and Rachel Maddow and Sean Hannity, doing joint public service announcements on how we live with the virus instead of living in fear of it or in denial of it.”

That would be terrific. It’s a shame that, given the bitter divisions in this nation, it’s unlikely to happen even during a historic health crisis.

