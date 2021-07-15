Krista and I were in Biloxi late last week and over the weekend to attend the Mississippi Press Association’s 155th summer convention.

It felt good to get back into a normal convention mode.

The 2020 in-person summer convention in Biloxi was canceled, of course, due to COVID-19. Ditto for MPA’s 2021 Mid-Winter Conference, scheduled for Jackson.

There were brief online presentations for both, but we newspaper people and some kindred spirits missed out on the opportunity to gather face to face as is customary.

Thankfully, we were able to come together last week at the Golden Nugget — a hotel, casino and convention complex situated on one of the last specks of sandy coastline along Beach Boulevard before crossing the Biloxi Bay Bridge to Ocean Springs.

The drive down I-55 and U.S. 49 was relaxing and nice. Despite a few sprinkles, it was good traveling weather.

Krista and I always look forward to those first glimpses of the Mississippi Gulf Coast as we approach U.S. 90 in Gulfport and turn eastward onto that highway, which runs parallel with the beach.

As much as we enjoy the views of the water and beach, we also like to gaze upon the homes, businesses and other structures that sit on the north side of the coast highway.

In the almost 16 years since the August 2005 devastation wrought by Hurricane Katrina, the rebirth of the Coast has been painstakingly slow, tedious and methodical.

One still sees expansive vacant lots where glorious mansions once stood keeping watch over the choppy waters of the Mississippi Sound.

Now, many of those lots are occupied only by huge trees of varying varieties, including palm and oak and other natives, some of them bent over, twisted or bearing other scars inflicted by the brute force of multiple windstorms over many decades.

It was Katrina’s storm surge, as much as or more than the winds, that laid bare the landscape. The 28-foot wall of water flooded miles inland, basically washing away much of what had stood within a half-mile of the coastline.

Almost two decades into the recovery and rebirth of the Mississippi Gulf Coast post-Katrina, the comeback is gaining more and more momentum with each passing year.

Last week, I noticed that many more large homes were going up along U.S. 90. There also are other houses standing on uncharacteristic stilts, some set back a greater distance from the highway to make them more resistant to storm surge. What they lose in beachfront views, I suppose they make up partly in reduced insurance costs.

When our children were young, we often took them to press conventions on the Coast and made time to visit some of the numerous fun parks and arcades that then dotted the coastline.

Our family played many a round of miniature golf at several different courses adjacent to U.S. 90.

One of the largest amusement parks was Fun Time USA, which was destroyed by Katrina but is said to be making a reappearance in a new location near Biloxi.

In recent years, mini golf and arcades have returned to the Coast, as have bowling, laser tag, water parks, go-kart racing and much more.

It is easy to see that there is a lot more to do in Gulfport and Biloxi in 2021 than during the last time I visited in the summer of 2019.

I am glad to find that more family-oriented attractions have been introduced to the landscape. For many years following Katrina, the casinos were about the only game in town.

Check out the flashy Coastal Mississippi website at www.gulfcoast.org, where you can search for attractions indoors and out, with kids and without, including a number of things to do that won’t cost you a cent.

For years after Katrina, I would not have recommended the Mississippi Coast as a family destination. It had the beach and other wonderful amenities, but I felt it lacked a wide enough variety of offerings to make for a well-rounded vacation experience.

Today, anyone should feel good about taking the kids there for some family fun.