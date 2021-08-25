One might not agree if they could see my somewhat disheveled desktops, but I consider myself to be fairly well organized at work.

There is no distinct methodology, but I have a pretty good idea of what lies in each stack of paper on the two old wooden desks — one is used as a computer desk — and can find items fairly quickly if I need to do so.

Each sticky note or taped scrap of paper on my desk is positioned to catch my eye or serve as a ready reference.

Sure, I utilize technology to help me stay better organized and on point, including both pop-up and audible notifications on the calendar of my smartphone and computer email program, etc., but I still utilize a lot of old-fashioned, tried-and-true, pen and paper.

The filing cabinet in my office is filled to overflowing, as are the drawers of two desks there.

Periodically, when I can find the time or, more accurately, decide to take it (which isn’t often), the desktop and the drawers get tackled and the filing cabinet is pared down, some of its files being placed in boxes and moved to a storage room.

Wife Krista often refers to me as a pack rat, and I suppose I resemble that remark.

I keep a lot of things that I could live without. I accumulate items that some others might find expendable. Then again, who doesn’t?

My family will verify that one of my favorite sayings is, “Better to have it and not need it, than to need it and not have it.” What’s wrong with that?

My dad was very much that way, too. He collected some items while walking around the neighborhood. He would find a bolt or pencil in the street, pick it up and stick it in his pocket, later tossing it in some old metal can or small glass jar in which he kept sundry items.

Dad built a collection of lost-and-found whatnots over the years. He kept these things because he either liked them or because he thought he might some day have some use for them.

Sometimes he did, but more often than not the screws and other items he accumulated remained in whatever small container he had placed them, taking space in a storage room or shed.

Many of his generation — people who lived during the difficult times of the Great Depression and through the Second World War — placed a higher value on possessions and did not take them for granted. Dad also was a sentimental person, quietly but noticeably so.

While I keep a lot of items simply for their utility, I also inherited my father’s bent toward sentimentality and have a lot of materials that have no real intrinsic value yet mean something to me.

Once in a blue moon, I will clean out storage boxes and/or the shed at home to free up space. However, in no time flat, that space magically becomes less spacious.

John Wesley once preached that cleanliness is next to godliness, and while I try to be “clean,” I leave “tidy” open to personal interpretation.