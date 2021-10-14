Before employees defy their bosses, they might want to be darned certain they are irreplaceable.

The now former head football coach at Washington State University, Nick Rolovich, obviously failed to make that calculation when he defied a mandate from Washington’s governor that all state employees get vaccinated for COVID-19. Four of Rolovich’s assistants were guilty of the same inflated sense of their worth and were fired, too.

Losing that many coaches at one time may hamstring the football team for the rest of this season, but it was not like Rolovich was performing miracles. Although the Cougars had won their past three games, Rolovich was still sporting a losing record through his first 11 games as head coach.

Don’t worry too much for the Cougars. They won’t be adrift for long.

There will be plenty of able football coaches lining up for a chance to become Washington state’s highest paid employee. Every one of them, most likely, will already be vaccinated.

- The Greenwood Commonwealth