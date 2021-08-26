Speaking of questionable COVID-19 spending, the Mississippi Department of Education has given the OK for school districts to pay bonuses up to $1,000 to teachers and staff who get vaccinated for the virus.

It bothers us that anyone who deals with a vulnerable population, such as children, has to be paid to do the right thing and get vaccinated. It should be a given that those who work in schools will do everything reasonably possible, starting with vaccination, to keep students, colleagues and themselves safe from this contagion, and to avoid the academically disruptive shutdowns that occur when there’s an outbreak.

More so, it appears that most of these incentive plans are designed to reward only the vaccination holdouts. How is that fair to all the school employees who were already vaccinated and didn’t have to be bribed into doing so?

An incentive system such as this seems destined to make more school employees angry than it vaccinates.

- The Greenwood Commonwealth