It is good to see some sense of normalcy return to our local communities in Tallahatchie County.

We all knew it would happen eventually, but no one could predict how long COVID-19 would delay the reopening of society and social activities.

Judging by the increased number of announcements we are receiving for planned public events, we would assume that the summer will be mostly full speed ahead.

Friday, the Charleston Arts and Revitalization Effort (CARE) held their first evening event since reopening their gallery to the public.

North Central Baptist Association will be hosting summer youth camps at the local Lakeside Baptist Assembly, aka Camp Lakeside.

After an academic year of all-virtual classes, local public schools are hosting in-person refresher sessions in June and July in advance of a return to traditional schooling in the fall.

Rosebloom Recreational Park and the Robert Hill Youth Foundation are among area organizations that once again will be open for summer ball.

Churches and social groups are gearing back up. One Tallahatchie County church announced this week that they “will be back in church” in June. We used to take in-person worship for granted, but this pandemic taught us a thing or three.

Many people have ditched face masks while others still take that precaution. Some businesses still require that they be worn inside their establishments, which is their right: “No shoes, no shirt, no face mask, no shop!” Everyone should respect that.

At the end of the day, assuming that the return to some semblance of normalcy does not cause undesirable consequences, we will all have to determine for ourselves what our “new normal” will be.

Do we feel comfortable gathering again in a church building, or do we feel safer watching religious services on Facebook or YouTube from home? Whatever the decision, it is ours to make, and no one should chastise us for it.

As of Tuesday, the Mississippi State Department of Health reported that 27% of Tallahatchians had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 23% were fully vaccinated. The state averages are 31% and 27%. We wish those figures were higher, but that, too, is a personal matter.

That gatherings for public events are increasing is a positive sign that confidence is being regained.

After such a dark period, that is very nice to see.