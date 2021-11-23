To me, Thanksgiving means being thankful for all your blessings. God has blessed us with so much. We should try to be grateful every day, but especially on Thanksgiving.

I hope you enjoy the time with your loved ones. Life wouldn’t be as sweet if you didn’t have those you love along for the journey.

I thought I’d share some of my favorite Thanksgiving side dishes with you. I hope you enjoy these as much as I do.

Green Bean Bundles

4 cans of whole green beans

1 bottle Catalina dressing

1 pound bacon

Tony Chachere's creole seasoning

Salt and pepper

Toothpicks

Drain beans. Cut bacon in half.

Take 5 to 6 beans and put them in a bunch, wrap with one piece of bacon. Insert toothpick. Lay on cookie sheet. A serving size is two bundles per person, so make adjustments based on the number of people you are serving.

Lay bundles side-by-side and cover with Catalina dressing, usually half a bottle.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Use more seasoning, and then make sure they all have dressing on them. Bake until the bacon is done. It takes about 35 to 40 minutes.

The Best Bacon Pea Salad

8 slices bacon cooked and crumbled

4 cups frozen peas defrosted

½ cup cheddar cheese shredded

⅓ cup diced red onion

Dressing

1 cup mayonnaise

½ cup sour cream

1 tablespoon sugar

2 teaspoons vinegar

Salt and pepper

Combine all dressing ingredients in a large bowl and whisk to combine.

Add peas, bacon, onion and cheese to the bowl and gently stir.

Refrigerate at least 2 hours before serving.

Grits and Greens

2 cups whipping cream or half & half

8 cups chicken broth

2 cups regular grits

1 16-ounce bag of frozen collard greens (mustard)

1 cup butter

2 1/2 cups parmesan cheese (shredded)

Salt/pepper to taste

1 cup bacon- cooked and crumbled

Grease 13x9 baking dish.

Bring cream, 6 cups of chicken broth to a boil.

Stir in grits and cook over medium heat until boiling. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook about 20 minutes. Stir occasionally.

Cook collard greens in 2 cups of chicken broth for 10 minutes, drain, blot dry with a paper towel.

Add butter and cheese to grits, stir until melted.

Mix in greens.

Place in dish. Top with bacon.

Bake at 350 until lightly brown on top. Approximately 30 minutes.